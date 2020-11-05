The Rev. Franklin Graham made a call to prayer on Wednesday, stating “many fear” that those who oppose President Donald Trump are trying to steal the election from him.

“I ask that you continue to pray for our nation and this election,” Graham tweeted. “Many fear that some are trying to steal the election, so join me in praying that the will of God would be done.”

“Pray that the enemies of God would be quieted and that all their plans would be put to nothing.”

I ask that you continue to pray for our nation and this election. Many fear that some are trying to steal the election, so join me in praying that the will of God would be done. Pray that the enemies of God would be quieted and that all their plans would be put to nothing. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 4, 2020

TRENDING: Hot Mic Catches Trump’s Powerful 7-Word Message to Brother of Fallen Cop

Graham was perhaps referencing the Bible’s book of Nehemiah, chapter 4 which states, “And it happened, when our enemies heard that it was known to us, and that God had brought their plot to nothing, that all of us returned to the wall, everyone to his work.”

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that it was “very strange” how his lead in Electoral College battleground states, like Michigan and Wisconsin disappeared overnight.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump wrote. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump thanked the American people for their support in remarks from the White House early Wednesday and pledged not to allow the election to be stolen.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it,” he said.

LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

Eric Trump, the president’s son, along with former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani announced that the Trump campaign was suing the city of Philadelphia over its handling of absentee ballot counting.

RELATED: Explosion That Rocked City Was So Powerful, Scientists Thought It Was a Meteor Impact

Do you think Trump will win the election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (2904 Votes) 9% (287 Votes)

“We’re going to win Pennsylvania, but they’re trying to cheat us out of it because they know it’s their only path to victory,” Eric Trump said.

President Trump’s lead in the state has dropped from over 600,000 on election night to approximately 266,000 at the time of this writing, with an estimated 86 percent of the ballots counted.

The ballots being counted are the mail-ins, which have been strongly trending for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“Philadelphia, unfortunately … has a reputation for voter fraud,” Giuliani said.

He argued that Republican absentee ballot observers are being blocked from doing their jobs in Philadelphia by being forced to stand 20 or more feet away from where the ballots are being processed.

The former U.S. attorney explained representatives from both parties are to be allowed to observe the counting, checking the envelopes are signed, post-marked, and properly addressed.

“Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mail ballots,” Giuliani said. “They could be from Mars as far as we’re concerned or they could be from the Democratic National Committee.”

Rev. Graham is right: We must pray that God’s will is done and any fraud is exposed.

The future of liberty in America depends on it.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.