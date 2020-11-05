Login
Rev. Franklin Graham Responds to Potential Efforts To 'Steal' the Election by 'the Enemies of God'

Franklin GrahamDrew Angerer / Getty ImagesThe Rev. Franklin Graham pre-records his invocation to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on Aug. 27, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 4, 2020 at 5:35pm
The Rev. Franklin Graham made a call to prayer on Wednesday, stating “many fear” that those who oppose President Donald Trump are trying to steal the election from him.

“I ask that you continue to pray for our nation and this election,” Graham tweeted. “Many fear that some are trying to steal the election, so join me in praying that the will of God would be done.”

“Pray that the enemies of God would be quieted and that all their plans would be put to nothing.”

Graham was perhaps referencing the Bible’s book of Nehemiah, chapter 4 which states, “And it happened, when our enemies heard that it was known to us, and that God had brought their plot to nothing, that all of us returned to the wall, everyone to his work.”

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that it was “very strange” how his lead in Electoral College battleground states, like Michigan and Wisconsin disappeared overnight.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump wrote. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

Trump thanked the American people for their support in remarks from the White House early Wednesday and pledged not to allow the election to be stolen.

“Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it,” he said.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, along with former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani announced that the Trump campaign was suing the city of Philadelphia over its handling of absentee ballot counting.

Do you think Trump will win the election?

“We’re going to win Pennsylvania, but they’re trying to cheat us out of it because they know it’s their only path to victory,” Eric Trump said.

President Trump’s lead in the state has dropped from over 600,000 on election night to approximately 266,000 at the time of this writing, with an estimated 86 percent of the ballots counted.

The ballots being counted are the mail-ins, which have been strongly trending for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“Philadelphia, unfortunately … has a reputation for voter fraud,” Giuliani said.

He argued that Republican absentee ballot observers are being blocked from doing their jobs in Philadelphia by being forced to stand 20 or more feet away from where the ballots are being processed.

The former U.S. attorney explained representatives from both parties are to be allowed to observe the counting, checking the envelopes are signed, post-marked, and properly addressed.

“Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mail ballots,” Giuliani said. “They could be from Mars as far as we’re concerned or they could be from the Democratic National Committee.”

Rev. Graham is right: We must pray that God’s will is done and any fraud is exposed.

The future of liberty in America depends on it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







