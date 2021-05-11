Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York reportedly pointed and screamed at a female Border Patrol agent in 2019 during a visit to an El Paso, Texas, Border Patrol station, according to government documents.

“I as a woman of color do not feel safe here,” Ocasio-Cortez allegedly told the agent.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the Border Patrol agent took a photograph of herself with her cellphone with the congresswoman in the background, according to The Daily Signal.

Ocasio-Cortez then went on “to personally admonish and berate” the agent, saying that “that woman cannot work with children,” according to Customs and Border Protection memos.

The incident resulted in nine pages of documents regarding the July 1, 2019, visit by Ocasio-Cortez and 13 other House Democrats. Ocasio-Cortez was a newly elected member of Congress at the time, having been in office for just over six months.

Following the episode, the New York congresswoman tweeted that the Border Patrol agent “attacked” her.

And to these CBP officers saying they felt “threatened” by me – They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my on my tour. They confiscated my phone, and they were all armed. I’m 5’4”. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

The female agent said to her supervisor and in a memo that Ocasio-Cortez’s accusations never occurred. Her supervisor did not find any photos including Ocasio-Cortez upon reviewing her cellphone, according to one memo.

Do you think AOC's actions were excusable? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 9% (212 Votes) No: 91% (2040 Votes)

Two other Border Patrol agents corroborated the agent’s defense in the documents released, saying that they never saw her take any selfies.

During the border visit that featured lawmakers touring the border facility, Ocasio-Cortez instead visited with female illegal immigrants in a different area, according to the documents.

“During the briefing, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began loudly knocking on the window of the processing area and alleged that a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) was taking a ‘selfie’ photo of her,” one memo stated.

“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez abruptly voiced an allegation that a female agent outside of the REDACTED had just taken a selfie with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in the background,” the agent in charge reportedly said in another memo.

“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez not only verbally voiced this concern, she became agitated and animated as she began to bang on the glass, pointing and screaming at the agent.”

The female agent was addressed by the agent in charge but denied Ocasio-Cortez’s accusations.

“I heard a loud banging on the window behind me while I was working inside the processing area,” the accused agent said in her memo.

“I turned around to this lady shaking her fingers at me, I was not sure why she was trying to attract my attention until Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) REDACTED came to me and told me that they were accusing me of taking ‘selfie shots’ of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez,” the memo continued.

The female agent did admit to having her cellphone but showed it to the agent in charge who saw that it contained no photographs of the facility or Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez then reportedly showed up to “personally admonish and berate” the female agent, “accusing her of unprofessional conduct and asking if she will have future contact with children,” the agent in charge wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.