Revealed: Biden Has Taken 200 Actions to Increase Gas Prices - We Highlight Top 3

The cost of gasoline has skyrocketed under President Joe Biden, but he has been utterly unmindful of the burden he is putting on the American people because of his concerted war against oil, a war he proudly announced he would initiate if he won the White House.

Indeed, the war on the American energy industry is just one of the many ideological promises hurting America he made during his 2020 campaign that he has kept while in office.

As Americans suffer through Bidenomics, giving us one of the worst economies in decades, the cost of everything we need for our daily lives has soared. Gasoline has been a particular burden throughout Biden’s four years and prices have skyrocketed roughly 14 percent just over the last few months, ABC News reported.

Of the last three presidents, gas has been most expensive during Biden’s term. Forbes reported that the average price per gallon during Trump’s term was $2.57 a gallon. Obama’s was $3.12 in his first term and $2.95 in his second. By comparison, Biden’s average thus far was $3.60 as of early March.

But the price per gallon for gas is just one of the many problems Joe Biden has created for Americans with his war on the U.S. oil industry.

Biden has taken at least 200 actions to restrict or otherwise harm American energy independence since taking office, according to Just the News.

The actions were detailed in a report by the Institute for Energy Research that found that Biden has made it much harder for American companies to produce oil and gas products.

“President Biden and Democrats have a plan for American energy: make it harder to produce and more expensive to purchase,” the report said. “Since Mr. Biden took office, his administration and its allies have taken over 200 actions deliberately designed to make it harder to produce energy here in America.”

The study noted three of the more far-reaching attacks Biden has conducted on the U.S. oil and gas industry.

Do you want America to be energy-independent again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (481 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One of the very first things he did when he took office, for instance, was to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, an action that eliminated thousands of American jobs. And he took that move even as he supported a pipeline being built in Russia.

He also declared that every acre of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge would be off-limits to oil and natural gas leasing activities. This took a huge field of energy resources off the table just as prices started to soar when he took office.

The third destructive move he made early in his presidency was to revoke Trump’s executive order that decreased burdensome regulations on the American energy sector.

But these three disastrous moves were far from the only ones he implemented when he entered the White House.

He also issued a series of moratoriums on new gas and oil leases on public lands, imposed a suite of onerous new regulations on the industry, and forced companies to take him to court to honor the leases they already had. And he is also threatening to slam the gasoline industry with an additional $110 billion in taxes on oil, natural gas and coal.

All of this has sent the cost of producing domestic energy soaring.

Then there has been his draining of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve , an act that has actually put our national security at risk.

“President Biden had the chance to top up the SPR when prices were still low during the pandemic, but anti-oil-and-gas ideologues within the administration couldn’t bear to do anything that would help out producers when demand was low,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance.

Not only that, she added, Biden then drained it “for political reasons and it’s long overdue to fill the SPR back up. Like many other politically driven decisions from this administration that distort energy markets, the government will have to spend more taxpayer money than if it had rational energy policies.”

These attacks on our energy independence make us more dependent on our enemies abroad, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and other anti-American oil-producing states. And it puts our national security at risk more than ever.

Trump had the right policy by cutting burdensome regulations, lowering taxes and inviting U.S. energy companies to explore for and drill for more oil and natural gas, thereby making us an energy-independent nation — and even a net exporter of oil — and putting us on our own two feet to ensure our national security.

Remember this when you are voting in November. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote to drive up our costs, tear down our energy industry and put us at the mercy of our enemies.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.