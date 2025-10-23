Revealed: Biden's Secret Service Had Agent So Fat She Couldn't Pass Her PT Test, Did Plus-Sized Modeling on the Side

Conservatives often try to get a bit cute with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives by re-arranging the letters DEI into “DIE.” Even as a conservative myself, I find the transposition a bit on the nose for my tastes.

One case where it’s very true, however, is when you’re talking about DEI in the Secret Service. That’s what now-former President Joe Biden’s team implemented — and, as a report in RealClearPolitics on Wednesday indicated, it got so bad that one of the agents was a female plus-size model who couldn’t pass a physical fitness test but was retained for diversity reasons.

The report was the latest in a series on the dysfunction of the Biden-era Secret Service by Susan Crabtree, who’s extensively documented the failures of the agency under former head Kimberly Cheatle — the Dorito-guarding DEI hire who resigned in the wake of the agency’s numerous failures surrounding an attempted assassin who shot Republican presidential candidate and then-former President Donald Trump in the summer of 2024.

The latest report indicated how the agency continues to lag because of the hires and moves that Cheatle made — and how it continues to put politicians and their families at risk, despite the Trump administration offering huge bonuses for recruiting or retaining qualified personnel.

“Over the last decade, the tensions produced by this change in culture, coupled with the demanding travel schedule many agents face, have led to an alarming exodus of mid-career and senior agents choosing to leave rather than stay until their 20-year retirement mark,” Crabtree reported.

“Last fall, amid the fallout over the assassination attempts, the agency started offering $40,000-$50,000 recruitment bonuses and retention bonuses of up to 25% of an agent’s or officer’s salary to try to stem the tide. But the efforts have had limited success, these same sources say.”

This has had very real consequences, both in terms of danger to those the Secret Service protects and the culture of the agency.

The danger: “Over Labor Day weekend, the Secret Service physically screened a man’s bag but missed a Glock pistol and let him into the Virginia course where Trump was golfing,” Crabtree reporter. “The man, a member of the club, discovered the mistake and self-reported it.”

The culture: “After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, a Secret Service agent who attributed Kirk’s murder to ‘karma’ in a Facebook post and criticized efforts to eliminate DEI priorities in the federal government was disciplined and placed on administrative leave.”

However, no story exemplifies quite how much the Biden-Cheatle dogma of DEI still lives loudly within the agency like this tale:

The Secret Service’s former DEI Director Lucious Hires in 2023 had called spreading DEI within the agency “mission imperative” and the “ultimate goal” and worked to incorporate it into “every action, every day.” The agency also promoted itself as setting the “gold standard” of DEI in a recruitment brochure that same year and established a group of the agency “Game Changers” to form the “Inclusion Engagement Council,” which helped spearhead and oversee DEI policies and hiring and promoting goals.

Under Cheatle’s leadership, DEI had become so normalized that an overweight female agent who never passed her physical fitness tests was not only retained on staff — she was allowed to moonlight as a model. The agent, who was featured in a magazine profile, traded on her job in federal law enforcement and hinted at her Secret Service position in a photo shoot labeled, “Undercover, But Never Underdressed.”

The female agent, who bills herself as a “nationally published curve model, plus-size fashion and fitness influencer, and body-positive advocate” on social media, was assigned to protect Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, in New York. After several failed attempts to pass a physical fitness test, the agent was placed in the Special Services Division, which handles support functions for the agency, including the maintenance of the armored vehicle fleet and the screening of mail and packages for the White House complex, according to four sources in the Secret Service community. [Emphasis ours]

Standards lapsed at Secret Service during the Biden administration so much so that an agent–assigned to protect VP Harris’ family–not only never passed a physical fitness test but was allowed to moonlight as a plus-sized model, @SusanCrabtree exclusively reports. pic.twitter.com/Hxg4PEijXe — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 22, 2025

Well, cheer up, whoever you are. If you lose your job in the Secret Service, there’s always a position for you in the Los Angeles Fire Department. Or there was, anyhow:

LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson: “Am I able to carry your husband out of a fire? He got himself in the wrong place.” pic.twitter.com/BofTVr6dWP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2025

That interview didn’t sound so hot after the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. But if the LAFD still has the same DEI/DIE ethos, you can imagine how the interview might go: “Did Ella Emhoff get herself into a situation which required Secret Service protection which I couldn’t provide because of my corpulence? To which I say, she got herself in the wrong place.”

This is the essence of DEI culture: It doesn’t matter whether you can do the job, even if — and this is what every person in the Western world desperately needs to hear — that job is absolutely mission critical.

Protecting the vice president’s stepdaughter? Yes, you do need to be able to pass a physical fitness test. Being a firefighter? Yes, you do need to carry someone’s husband out of a burning building. That is a sine qua non of the job.

The lack of qualifications is the message: You do not matter, the ideology does. If that means Ella Emhoff and others had to be put in danger so a plus-size model who couldn’t pass a physical fitness test could have a job, well, hey — you’ve gotta break some eggs to make an omelette. And a whole lot of them if the agent in question is eating with the Harris-Emhoff family, if you don’t mind.

