One of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet members is admitting that she didn’t disclose the full truth during Senate testimony in April.

In a Friday letter to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee obtained by Fox News, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she incorrectly described her assets when she told the committee under oath that she did not own any individual stocks.

Granholm admitted that she in fact retained stocks in six corporations after her confirmation.

“As you know, as part of the confirmation process before this Committee, in 2021 I divested from assets that could be in conflict with my official duties,” Granholm wrote.

“I did, however, retain assets that were determined by Government ethics officials to not conflict with my official duties.”

“I mistakenly told the Committee that I did not own any individual stocks, whereas I should have said that I did not own any conflicting stocks.”

In April, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Senator @HawleyMO (under oath) that she did not own individual stocks. She was lying. Today, Granholm admitted she did, in fact, own stock in MULTIPLE companies — including Ford, which falls directly in her jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/qayLbz131d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Granholm went on to say that she had since sold the stocks in question.

Should there be an investigation into this conflict of interest? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (371 Votes) No: 3% (12 Votes)

“In order to make my financial holdings consistent with my testimony, on May 18, 2023, I divested my remaining stock holdings which consisted of stock in six companies, even though these assets were deemed non-conflicting,” she said.

“In addition,” Fox reported, “Granholm said she discovered on May 13 that her husband Daniel Mulhern owned $2,457.89 worth of shares in Ford Motor Company. Those shares were then sold on May 15, a Monday, when the stock market opened.”

As E&E News noted, Ford “falls squarely in [Granholm’s] jurisdiction” as she promotes electric vehicles as part of the Biden administration’s “green” agenda.

It’s unknown which companies Granholm owned stock in before selling the assets. She pledged to disclose those companies this month in her annual public financial disclosure report, according to Fox.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.