Revealed: The DNC Lost Almost $30k to Email Scammer - No Word Yet if the Employee Was DEI or the Scammer Was a Deposed Nigerian Prince

A scammer reportedly fooled a naive staffer with a fraudulent email, stealing $29,000 from the Democratic National Committee.

Keep in mind, this is not a party that has money to spare, let alone throw away. The New York Times reported the DNC is currently $2 million in debt, and that’s after taking out a $15 million loan last year.

NOTUS said the costly scam took place in February 2025, when a staffer received an email from someone posing as Ken Martin, who had taken over just days before as DNC chairman.

The sender convinced the unfortunate individual to send over the money.

The DNC realized the mistake a few minutes after the transfer and contacted Wells Fargo, but only managed to get back $7,000.

In a letter to the Federal Election Committee that August, the DNC referred to the issue as a “misdisbursement of Committee funds” and explained that it was “the result of fraudulent activity by an external third party.”

Spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg told NOTUS, “The DNC takes seriously our duty to protect the funds provided to us by millions of patriotic Americans chipping in to fund our mission.

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“This was a one-off mistake that was promptly caught and addressed, and no similar issues have occurred since.”

Martin — the real Martin, that is — is reportedly feeling the weight of the DNC’s situation. Insiders told the Times he threw a phone at the desk of a staffer earlier this month, leading to a complaint to the party’s human resources department.

The chair has also joked that perhaps he will not last for his entire term, set to expire in 2029.

Regarding the email situation, who falls for this? The DNC was not hacked. This was not a bank transfer intercepted.

A staffer actually fell for this scammer’s ploy.

Perhaps the scammer decided posing as Martin was more likely to succeed than the tried-and-true “I am a Nigerian prince” story.

The details have not been disclosed as to the identity of this staffer — who NOTUS said no longer works for the DNC — but the burning question is, was this person a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hire?

The Democrats love promoting DEI. Surely there are more than a few people staffed in the DNC who are there because of race, nationality, or gender, rather than merit.

Should that be the case, it’s a cautionary tale.

DEI does not just keep more qualified applicants from opportunities; there are actual security risks in using this ideology in hiring.

DEI for fields like medicine or aviation presents a terrifying prospect.

The money lost by the DNC would be negligible, but this is a party in dire financial straits.

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