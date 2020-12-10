Login
Revealed: Dolly Parton Saved the Life of Child Actress While Filming New Christmas Movie

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 10, 2020 at 4:30pm
Part of the holiday fun for many people is enjoying a selection of films, from romances to family favorites. This year, “Christmas on the Square” featuring Dolly Parton will be played on many screens across the country.

The story follows along as an “embittered ‘Scrooge’ of a woman plans to sell her small town, regardless of the consequences to the people who live there,” according to IMDb.

Of course, Parton isn’t the grump — she plays an angel.

During the filming, though, she did more than dress in white and act the part. She actually did save a life.

One of the young actresses on set was 9-year-old Talia Hill. She and her brothers — Tristan, 16, and Tyson, 13 — were all part of the cast.

Their mother Tonia Hill was an entertainer with Walt Disney World for 26 years, and has fostered their interest in the arts since before they were born. She met their father, Travis Hill, at Disney, where he worked as an audio designer, so it’s safe to say these kids were destined to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

“I have actually performed with all three of them when I was pregnant for each of them, in the early trimester so they were dancing right along with me,” Tonia told Inside Edition.

“She makes me grow as a dancer,” Talia said. “She tells me if something doesn’t look good or if it is the wrong note.”

“She gives us tips and tricks and how to make people feel something and it really helps,” Tyson said.

During a break in filming, Talia decided to run for a quick cup of cocoa, and when the cast got called back she raced to get to her mark. She didn’t see the car that was coming toward her, but thankfully, a guardian angel did, and yanked her out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

“I looked up and it was Dolly Parton,” Talia said, “and I was like, surprised, I was like [gasp].”

“And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know.’ Cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!'”

Obviously Tonia was grateful for Dolly’s intervention, and all of them had a story to take with them after filming was over. They have nothing but positive things to say about her.

“When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, ‘It is Dolly Parton,’ but when you actually see her you are like, ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton,’ being in her presence lifts you,” Tristan said.

“She is so amazing.”

“When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven,” Talia added. “She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling.”

