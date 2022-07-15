Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has welcomed a baby girl with his stepdaughter.

This is the second child that 76-year-old Errol has had with 35-year-old Jana Bezuidenhout, his stepdaughter, the Sun reported.

This child was unplanned Errol said, according to the New York Post. She was born in 2019, but Errol Musk only confirmed the news in an interview this week, according to the report.

The two already shared a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush, who was born in 2017. The name of the daughter has not been disclosed.

But Errol also said that he and Jana are no longer living together, due to the 41-year age gap.

He said that he and his stepdaughter “have a lot of affection for each other,” though.

“But the thing is it’s not practical. She’s 35 next birthday. So she’s getting on. So eventually if I’m still around she might wind up back with me. It’s difficult,” Errol said.

“I mean, I would much rather have them here. But Jana came and spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves. Then I miss them as soon as they have gone,” he added.

Like his son, Elon, Errol seems to share the same idea that having lots of children is important.

He told the Sun, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

“If I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist,” he added.

Elon himself has been very vocal about the need to reproduce more and has fathered ten children.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has insisted that population collapse is a serious threat that must be addressed.

Population collapse is the biggest threat to civilization https://t.co/ZrHN5DsrVB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Just recently, it was uncovered that Elon also recently welcomed twins with one of his Neuralink executives, the Guardian reported.

His father Errol joked that he is finding it hard to “keep track” of all his grandchildren, the Sun reported.

Who is Errol Musk? What we know about Elon’s dad https://t.co/Lb1dx9hG5p pic.twitter.com/NNYNRcDdrH — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2022

Concerning his own children and relationship though, Errol said that his other daughters were “shocked” about his relationship with his stepdaughter Jana, since “to them it was their sister”.

“And they still don’t like it,” he said. “They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

