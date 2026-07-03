Revealed: FBI Had Mole in Newsom Camp, Recording and Gathering Info on Corruption, Dirty Dealings

Last month, the ever-unbelievable Gov. Gavin Newsom of California claimed that he and his wife were under investigation by the Department of Justice, and that this was the nefarious doing of President Donald Trump.

“Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime — they are simply trying to find one,” Newsom wrote on X.

“He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President,” he said, adding that Trump was “simply the most corrupt President in American history.”

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one. He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

Lo and behold, on Thursday evening, we found out that this indeed might contain a kernel of truth. Yes, it appears that Newsom’s inner circle is being investigated by the DOJ, with one member of his inner circle even wearing a wire. However, in a plot twist that even M. Night Shyamalan would have rejected, it turns out this investigation began under… Joe Biden’s DOJ.

From the New York Post:

The FBI had a mole inside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political orbit before the agency’s corruption probe expanded into the governor and his wife, The Post has learned. Democrat insider Alexis Podesta, 45, secretly recorded conversations during the criminal probe into Newsom’s then-chief of staff, Dana Williamson, 53, who pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges in May, according to Williamson’s attorney. The revelation she was wearing a wire as far back as June 2024 explains why a swath of Sacramento political insiders and lobbyists were stunned to receive FBI letters last fall informing them that their phone calls had been intercepted during the investigation — despite many having little or no connection to Williamson.

Really, now. Who was president back then? If you don’t remember, it was Joe Biden.

At the time of FBI letters, The Sacramento Bee speculated that the warning “appears to be linked to a state sexual harassment case against gaming company Activision Blizzard that began with a state investigation in 2019 and later, a lawsuit filed in 2021 against the firm known for the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise.”

Thursday’s report indicated it’s quite a great deal worse than that, as it puts the governor and his wife one step closer to a public corruption investigation — which has already ended up with Newsom’s former chief of staff accepting a plea deal in May on charges of funneling funds from former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s campaign finance account, which went dormant after he became the head of Health and Human Services under Biden.

“According to court documents, between February 2022 and September 2024, Williamson conspired with Greg Campbell, 52, of Davis, Sean McCluskie, 57, of Davis, and others to steal approximately $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign and funnel it to McCluskie for his personal use. Collectively, they funneled the money through various business entities and disguised it as pay to McCluskie’s spouse for what was, in reality, a no-show job,” the DOJ said in a May media release.

“From 2021 to 2023, Williamson claimed a total of approximately $1,718,277 million in business deductions for what were actually personal and nondeductible expenditures, such as food delivery services, luxury vacations to Mexico (twice) and Santa Barbara, private jet travel, purported wages for family members, home goods, veterinary services, landscaping services, and other nondeductible personal expenses. Williamson’s false deductions resulted in a tax loss of approximately $504,523, which she agreed in her plea agreement to pay back to the IRS in full as restitution.”

The so-called “Conduit Scheme” didn’t directly touch either Becerra, who was reportedly unaware of the theft, or Newsom — although questions were asked about the propriety of some of Newsom’s fundraising tactics.

In particular, a nonprofit led by a woman linked to Newsom’s wife, née Jennifer Siebel, seems to have gotten an insane amount of California taxpayer money for diapers that could be bought on the open market for $0.12 to $0.15 a piece, but instead appeared to be costing Californians up to $0.50 each.

Now, according to the New York Post’s report, this doesn’t necessarily get the investigation a lot closer to Newsom, but it does inch its way toward the governor’s mansion. From the outlet:

Podesta’s attorney has said she inherited responsibility for overseeing Becerra’s dormant campaign account after Williamson left private consulting to become Newsom’s chief of staff in late 2022 and did not know the payments were improper. Campaign finance records show Becerra’s committee paid Podesta Company mostly $10,000 monthly installments during 2023 and 2024. According to court filings, Williamson, while serving as Newsom’s chief of staff, shared confidential state government information with a co-conspirator — who has since been identified as Podesta — regarding a corporate client that reporting has identified as Activision Blizzard. Williamson’s plea agreement states that she was captured in a June 2024 wiretap strategizing with the co-conspirator about how to respond to a Public Records Act request involving the state’s litigation against the company. Williamson and Podesta exchanged text messages on the issue, according to court records. Podesta has not publicly commented on the matter.

Podesta is on the State Compensation Insurance Fund board, a position to which she was appointed by Newsom in 2020. She also has more extensive ties to the Newsoms through positions she held in former California Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration, where Newsom served as lieutenant governor.

So, is she simply wearing a wire to nail Williamson and the Newsoms are just being targeted unfairly? Are they not being targeted at all? Or could Gavin be trying to get ahead of the scandal that dooms his presidential bid? And are all those things even mutually exclusive?

At this point, it is literally just asking questions. What we know is that one of California’s biggest Democrat insiders began an investigation into Newsom’s inner circle starting in the Biden administration, which has led to one guilty plea, and Newsom is very loudly calling attention to the fact that he’s under investigation by the DOJ without Trump or the GOP loudly calling attention to it, while saying he’s on a “hit list” and the whole thing is invented.

That last part, as the whole truth and nothing but the truth, doesn’t add up. The fact that Podesta was wearing a wire and so many people seem to have had their conversations recorded in an investigation started under one administration and continued under another, indicates that this isn’t just about Williamson, but goes deeper into Newsom’s inner circle. As for who precisely it may have ensnared, getteth thine popcorn ready.

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