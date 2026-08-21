Revealed: The 'Gentlemen's Agreement' That Kept Devastating Karmelo Anthony Evidence Out of Court and What that Evidence Was

As racial identitarians like the Black Panthers and leftist ideologues try to justify 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony’s April 2025 stabbing murder of Austin Metcalf, details have emerged making their position that this was “self-defense” more tenuous.

In June, Anthony was found guilty of Metcalf’s murder after stabbing him at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Despite the circumstances of that moment being clear enough, Anthony found supporters excusing his actions that day.

According to them, this was a young man that apparently felt threatened, was outnumbered, and ultimately, was innocent.

Now, the New York Post has revealed new details that never made their way into the trial per a “gentleman’s agreement.”

Anthony’s girlfriend revealed he had been stalking her after a breakup, and he had an obsession with fighting, guns, and knives. She went to an assistant principal to warn the school.

Just hours before stabbing Metcalf, he sent a picture to her of a knife, saying “I’m low key on the verge.”

Why did this never make it into the trial?

Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye says he offered an agreement.

Anthony’s actions and interests would be kept out if Metcalf’s past was as well. CBS News reports Metcalf and his brother Hunter were given 12 months juvenile probation after graffitiing phrases like “KKK kill all blacks” “Heil Hitler,” and slurs for black people.

New records also say in 2018, while an elementary school student, the brothers were accused of assaulting and bullying a female student leading to Austin’s arrest.

A 2024 incident saw him hit another female student and knocking her to the ground.

He would also be kicked out of school sporting events and use profanity with his teachers.

In 2024, he saw a counselor at least five times for anger problems.

This information is coming out now as CBS News says a motion for a new trial is underway.

When we examine those new details, do they justify Metcalf’s death? Obviously not.

Although they paint a poor picture of a young man with a history of anger issues, they also depict his killer as doing something that was not spontaneous or out of self-defense.

A new trial would reignite the animosity from the first hearing and then some. The new details about Anthony will not matter to the Black Panthers or any other group of race activists.

His supporters will latch onto Metcalf’s past, engaging in more mental gymnastics to conclude stabbing him was permissible.

Broadly speaking, the country was divided over the murder despite the facts being clear.

It’s a troubling rift in that if Americans cannot agree that murdering someone is not ok, where is the consensus?

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