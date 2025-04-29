Revealed: There Were Major Warning Signs About the Illegal Alien Charged with Snatching Kristi Noem's Purse

The illegal immigrant accused of taking Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse had been released by New York City authorities after being charged with a similar crime in March.

Mario Bustamante Leiva, a 49-year-old Chilean national, has been charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and robbery in connection with three purse snatchings and the unauthorized use of victim credit cards, according to a Justice Department news release.

One of the three incidents was the theft of Noem’s bag.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Secret Service working in concert with the Metropolitan Police Department, this alleged thief was quickly identified, arrested, and, with the deft management of the Assistant U.S. Attorney, charged,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin said. “He will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

A report in the New York Post said that after a March 2 arrest in New York City, Bustamante Leiva was issued a desk appearance ticket for a court date he did not keep.

“Years ago, people would be held on ICE detainers if somebody was known to be in the country unlawfully and committed crimes,” former Manhattan prosecutor Mark A. Bederow said.

“That would be a no-brainer hold … these kinds of crimes would not be committed if the policies were stronger. That’s just the reality.”

The victim of the March theft was angry that Bustamante Leiva was set free.

“That’s insane. I don’t know how he was let out after that without any reason,” the victim said.

BREAKING: The illegal migrant who stole Kristi Noem’s Gucci handbag has been identified as a Chilean career criminal Mario Bustamante-Leiva, 49, is believed to be part of a larger robbery organization terr*rizing the East Coast Bustamante-Leiva has been living illegally in the… pic.twitter.com/GCz0eWjYHT — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 27, 2025

The Post said Bustamante Leiva had a 2021 shoplifting arrest in Utah and was arrested in England, where he was arrested as part of a 2015 spree of thefts.

Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana, who the Post labeled a partner of Bustamante Leiva, was arrested in Miami on Sunday.

Noem said Monday she was “very confident” both men arrested are in the U.S. illegally, according to CBS.

“These are career criminals,” Noem said.

“They have perpetuated crimes against many people in this country for many years illegally.”

Noem said, she believes this was a random crime, adding, “[T]his is what Americans shouldn’t have to live with.”

“It’s not about me, and it’s not about my family, as much as it is about, you know, that people live in communities that have been going through this for many, many years. So the more that we can bring these people in and have them face consequences and get them out of our country, the safer America will be.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.