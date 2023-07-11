Revealed: Obama-Biden WH Sought to 'Torpedo' Trump Admin During Waning Days in Power

In a new development in the ongoing Russiagate saga, The Daily Signal has obtained heavily redacted documents from the NSA, which the outlet claimed prove the outgoing Obama administration set out to “torpedo” the incoming Trump administration.

The documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request — two years after the request was made — show how much the D.C. elites feared President-elect Donald Trump. In the 217 redacted pages, we see the coalescing of the effort to smear the incoming president as a Russian agent.

According to The Daily Signal, the documents “tell at least part of the story of a final-month rush by the outgoing Obama administration to torpedo the incoming presidency of Donald Trump.”

“The documents reveal that Obama administration officials, from Vice President Joe Biden down to several ambassadors and many officials in the Treasury and Energy departments, gained access to secret information about Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Trump’s choice for national security adviser.”

EXCLUSIVE: Documents Reveal Rush to Target Trump’s National Security Pick in Obama’s Waning Days as President Via @FredLucasWH:https://t.co/rcLpzotJy7 — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) July 8, 2023

This unmasking of Michael Flynn came in response to phone conversation between Flynn and the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period. The conversation, the types of which frequently occur between an incoming administration and foreign leaders, was seen as an opportunity.

The Obama administration had already been briefed that the Clinton campaign was planning on claiming Trump was working with the Russians. President Obama decided to join in on Hillary’s scheme and allowed this strategy to go forward.

According to The Atlantic, days before leaving office, he broadened the ability of the NSA “to share information it gleans from its vast international surveillance apparatus with the 16 other agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence community.”

This made it easier for his political appointees in the deep state to find dirt on Trump and share it with each other. What they probably weren’t expecting was not finding anything.

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

The entire 217 page report can be read here.

Despite the failure of the Mueller Report to find any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian agents, none of these bad actors have been held accountable.

According to the Daily Signal, the “three top Obama administration officials who gained access to the Flynn information are now high-ranking officials in the Biden administration.” They are Denis McDonough, secretary of veterans affairs; Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development; and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, homeland security adviser.

Michael Flynn, Carter Page and — most importantly — Donald Trump are still dealing with the ramifications of the Russiagate lies. These three though are free to continue working in the government.

If you needed more proof that the deep state is real this is it.

