Revealed: The Sick Trick Biden's Using to Cancel Student Debt Is a Slap in the Face to Veterans

President Joe Biden’s latest ploy to buy votes to bolster his failing party into 2022 has supremely dishonored the men and women who offered up their lives in order to defend our nation.

According to the legal opinion that Biden is using to support his $300 billion-plus student loan cancellation, the potentially listless college student is considered on the same level as a military veteran who risked everything, many of them suffering heinous injuries and losing dear friends, to earn their just compensation from a grateful nation.

This isn’t a joke, though it seems like it should be a cruel, and tasteless one. But Biden’s legal team has cooked up the justification that the 2003 HEROES Act (Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students), which was designed explicitly to grant relief to those student loan borrowers either serving in or being impacted by war or natural disaster, was meant to offer relief for college students.

The 2003 law @POTUS is using to justify #studentloanforgiveness was explicitly designed for members of the military who were volunteering to sacrifice their lives after 9/11.

Lisa Brown, the U.S. Department of Education General Counsel wrote a memo to Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona providing the administration’s legal justification, “Specifically, the HEROES Act authorizes the Secretary to ‘waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs’ if the Secretary ‘deems’ such waivers or modifications ‘necessary to ensure’ at least one of several enumerated purposes, including that borrowers are ‘not placed in a worse position financially’ because of a national emergency. 20 U.S.C. § 1098bb(a)(1), (2)(A).”

Brown’s opinion, around which the entirety of Biden’s actions is based, directly repudiates the far more conservative reading of the HEROES Act that was published under Former President Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in which General Counsel Reed Rubinstein argued:

“Congress does not impliedly delegate a policy decision of massive economic and political magnitude — as blanket or mass cancellation, compromise, discharge, or forgiveness of student loan principal balances, or the material modification of the repayment terms or amounts thereof, surely would be — to an administrative agency.”

Rubinstein had earlier quipped, “we are obligated to recognize and give effect to the principle Congress “does not . . . hide elephants in mouseholes.”

In an interview with CBS News’ Steve Portnoy, Cardona was direct in stating “I have the authority under the HEROES Act to ensure that folks are not worse off after the pandemic than before.”

I asked @SecCardona about @jasonfurman's warnings that the debt forgiveness plan will encourage higher tuition, more borrowing … And about widespread criticism of the administration's use of emergency powers to enact the relief.

Apparently, there is a bit of a difference of opinion here. Democrats seem to be imminently capable of finding anything they need to in order to justify their continued hold on power. And as dangerous as predictions are in the political sphere, this is a decision from Biden that could find itself heard before a conservative Supreme Court of The United States, according to Forbes.

The only questions that remain in that particular regard are Who, what person or group, is going to step up and take the unenviable position of fighting the government not to give $10,000 to 43 million people?

And will the Supreme Court Justices have the courage to make another decision that will place them firmly in the crosshairs of the radical left?

Twitter User Rising Serpent noted that “Once you allow the government to use an emergency, they’ll keep creating emergencies to use against you.”

Once you allow the government to use an emergency, they'll keep creating emergencies to use against you.

Aptly, we can also remember the words of President Gerald R. Ford who before Congress in August of 1974 warned, “A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.”

