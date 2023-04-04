Revealed: Trump Indicted on 34 Felony Counts, And They're All the Same Charge

The felony charges against former President Donald Trump have been revealed.

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree — charges that are all felonies under New York law, according to NewsNation.

The unprecedented indictment of the former president was released on Tuesday — as Trump made his first court appearance in the matter.

Trump inside the courtroom News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast the arraignment, but five still photographers are allowed to take photos ahead of the proceedings. 📸 Ed Jones/AFP; Seth Wenig/AP. pic.twitter.com/r5FyHAkXB1 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 4, 2023

The indictment accuses Trump of paying off two different women who previously claimed to have had an affair with him, as well as a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have knowledge of Trump fathering a child out of wedlock, according to CNBC.

Trump plead not guilty to all of the 34 charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of trying to win the 2016 presidential election in a presser announcing the charges — arguing he’d illegally covered up records of payments to Daniels in doing so.

Alvin Bragg says that the second crime Donald Trump tried to conceal with the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels was “suppressing negative information to help his chances of winning the 2016 election.” pic.twitter.com/dYVdKf4lAZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 4, 2023

Bragg accused Trump of falsifying business records to conceal another crime — an alleged offense he’s declined to specify.

DA Alvin Bragg on Trump’s arraignment: “The indictment doesn’t specify because the law does not so require” pic.twitter.com/5eM0EN2ZEt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 4, 2023

If convicted, Trump could be sentenced to more than 100 years in New York prison, according to Reuters.

No former president has previously been charged or convicted of a crime in American history.

Trump is the Republican Party’s leading candidate in the 2024 election, with his indictment likely to shadow over the primary and election.

The next hearing in the case against Trump is slated for Dec. 4 — in the midst of the GOP’s primary process.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.