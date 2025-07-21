Revealed: The Unreal Rap Sheet for Biden Illegal Who Shot CBP Officer in Face - Machetes, Pregnant Women, Robbery, Restraining Orders, Assault

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot in the face Saturday night — and the man who pulled the trigger never should have been in this country.

The shooter, alleged to be 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, is an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, the New York Post reported.

He crossed the southern border in April 2023 and was released by the Biden administration due to “lack of space.”

Suspect Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez is a national and citizen of the Dominican Republic. RE ENTERED and RELEASED under Biden— on April 4, 2023 the United States Border Patrol apprehended him at/near San Luis, AZ. This criminal has a criminal warrant in Massachusetts for… https://t.co/zHo93ENSuo pic.twitter.com/zajApb7nLh — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 20, 2025

That one failure set the stage for many more.

Mora went on to build a staggering rap sheet. He was wanted on kidnapping and weapons charges in Massachusetts.

He had four separate arrests in New York. According to the outlet, he assaulted a pregnant woman, threatened another migrant with a machete, and violated protection orders.

Every single time, he was released. No bail. No ICE hold. No deportation.

Because in Democrat-run cities, violent illegal immigrants don’t face consequences.

Law-abiding Americans do.

President Donald Trump called out the insanity on social media, writing, “Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden.”

Even after being shot in the face and arm, the officer returned fire and hit Mora three times. DHS video captured the shootout and the suspects fleeing on a moped.

This wasn’t a tragic one-off. This is the new normal and Biden’s legacy.

According to Fox News, illegal immigrants living in New York City shelters alone were arrested nearly 5,000 times in less than two years.

These are the consequences of a government that refused for years to enforce its own laws — and demonized the men and women who simply wanted to make American communities safe.

Democrats opened the border and the jails, all while slandering the people trying to hold the line against their stream of criminals.

The result? Blood in the streets. Officers in the hospital. A Republican in the White House trying to clean up an unprecedented mess.

This didn’t happen in Texas or Arizona. It happened in Manhattan.

Because today, every city is a border city and, therefore, a combat zone in a war that never needed to happen.

Every law enforcement officer is on the front lines.

In fact, all Americans — even those who refuse to acknowledge the reality that an open border made them less safe — are at risk of being touched by violence.

