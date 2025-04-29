A Review of President Trump's First 100 Days: 'Trump Is a Special Leader'

The United States of America had a president in cognitive decline for four long years. Because of this dangerous leadership vacuum, radical staff and unelected bureaucrats were allowed to make scores of reckless decisions that put our beloved country on the fast track into a socialist abyss.

After Joe Biden’s absentee presidency, unhinged leftists and their allies in the biased mainstream media were poised to finish the job with Kamala Harris at the helm. They thought they had gotten rid of Donald Trump for good with their onslaught of political prosecutions and weaponized lawsuits. They thought wrong.

In the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, President Donald J. Trump refused to bend, buckle, or retreat. When “the geniuses” were telling him he couldn’t win, he decided to run for re-election anyway for one reason and one reason only.

Trump saw the utter destruction of our country that the Biden-Harris Administration was presiding over and knew he had to embark on a campaign that would be unlike any other — a rescue mission to save America. For Trump, failure was not an option.

President Trump was re-elected in historic fashion with seventy-seven million votes — after surviving two assassination attempts — with a mandate to reform the failed status quo that had a chokehold on our country. For the first one hundred days of his second term, the mantra of our 45th and 47th president has been to “govern with an unprecedented sense of urgency.”

Our president has his finger on the pulse of the country and sees the dangers we face that the dishonest mainstream media refuses to acknowledge. Just like with their cover-up of former President Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, left-wing political activists masquerading as journalists want us to believe that the malaise and decay all around us aren’t so bad.

President Trump has won two national elections because he’s not afraid to tell the truth about the sad state of affairs in our country. This is precisely why he’s moving at such a breakneck pace, rolling out his commonsense reform agenda and executive orders.

Trump understands that it’s now or never for our fragile Constitutional Republic. The devastating Biden-Harris years put us in such a deep hole that any hesitation or delay in turning the ship of state away from the iceberg could prove to be catastrophic.

Whether it’s sealing Biden’s shameful open border, kickstarting the economy, ending wars, cutting out-of-control spending, fixing our failing schools, negotiating fair trade deals, strengthening our elections, or banning DEI policies and wokeism from government, President Trump was elected to fix problems. And that’s exactly what he’s doing for the American people.

In record time, Donald Trump has secured our southern border by sheer force of will. Because of this president’s steel spine and no-nonsense determination, illegal border crossings are down by an astonishing 95 percent.

The president did this by enforcing the law, allowing border agents to do their jobs, and by taking away the magnetic forces that attract would-be illegal immigrants to our country, like unlimited government handouts.

Make no mistake about it, no ordinary politician could have pulled off what Trump has accomplished at the border in such a condensed timeframe; it takes unparalleled strength and incredible leadership.

When it comes to growing our economy, the American people trust this president to take care of business because, for Trump, it’s “been there, done that.” During his highly successful first term, President Trump delivered a robust economy that saw record-low unemployment and essentially non-existent inflation. And that’s exactly what he’s focused on bringing back as we speak.

The president’s plan is centered around extending his 2017 tax cuts across the board and ending taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security. Trump also wants to continue slashing regulations, unleash domestic energy production to lower prices, and bring down interest rates.

For his first one hundred days, President Trump has worked closely with Congress to make sure everyone is on the same page with regard to how critically important it is to enact this legislation without any drama or delay. Because of this constant care and feeding, Trump’s famous “one big, beautiful bill” is on schedule to pass in the coming weeks.

On the matter of our $36 trillion national debt crisis that Democrats would rather ignore, President Trump is confronting the problem head-on with a level of ferociousness not seen before. Instead of talking the talk like so many other politicians before him, President Trump is walking the walk.

By creating the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and empowering Elon Musk and his team of experts to identify and cut hundreds of billions in waste, fraud, and abuse, Trump is proving to the American people that being a good steward of taxpayer dollars is of utmost importance for future generations.

The radical left has decided to oppose President Trump’s common-sense reform agenda every step of the way. After all, it was big government Democrat Party policies that created the failed status quo in America, so they’re not going to let go without a fight.

It’s been an amazing sight to behold, watching sinking Democrats embrace open borders, higher taxes, unchecked debt, and endless wars — but it doesn’t end there. Trump-deranged leftists are also throwing themselves in front of President Trump’s courageous efforts to reform our broken public education system and make sure only citizens can vote in our elections.

Meaningful change is never easy, but our country is in a hole — and we must trust President Trump to dig us out of it. For the past one hundred days, we’ve seen that Trump is a special leader because he doesn’t fear taking on big challenges with everything he’s got. And that’s precisely the kind of president America needs right now.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United. He served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

David N. Bossie has served for the past 20 years as president of Citizens United and Citizens United Foundation. He served as a Senior Advisor to Trump/Pence 2020 and as a Senior Strategist for the 2020 re-election of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In 2016, Bossie served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President and as Deputy Executive Director for the Trump-Pence Transition Team. Bossie also served as a Fox News contributor from 2017-2020.

