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An audience waits in St Francis Cathedral for a Christmas concert to start on Dec. 9, 2025, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
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An audience waits in St. Francis Cathedral for a Christmas concert to start on Dec. 9, 2025, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (JannHuizenga / Getty Images)

Revival? Massive Number of Churches See Explosive 38 Percent Surge in Conversions at Easter Services

 By Randy DeSoto  April 8, 2026 at 5:00am
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Roman Catholic dioceses across America saw a 38 percent increase in people attending church at Easter this year, compared to last, a sign that revival is breaking out.

The finding is consistent with recent polling showing a noticeable rise in people indicating that they’ve made a personal commitment to Jesus Christ.

The prayer app Hallow said in a news release that new original data it has compiled regarding the Roman Catholic Church showed a “significant rise in catechumens and candidates across the United States in 2026.”

“Based on data compiled exclusively by Hallow from more than 140 of the 175 U.S. dioceses (more than 80%), dioceses are experiencing a 38% annual increase on average in individuals entering the Church through the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA),” the release said.

The four largest Catholic dioceses in the U.S. saw significant growth, including Los Angeles at 139 percent; Chicago, up 52 percent; New York, up 36 percent; and Phoenix, which saw a 23 percent increase.

“Really incredible to see what’s going on across dioceses in the US this Easter. The Lord is truly at work, bringing so many back to Him and to experience His love right now,” Hallow CEO and co-founder Alex Jones said.

“As we see firsthand at Hallow the impact of what so many priests, sisters, Church leaders, and more are doing across parishes in the US, it’s beautiful to see the fruits of their labor and the ways folks are reaching for the Lord.”

Michael New, a social researcher at the Catholic University of America, told The Washington Times, “I think this reflects a pushback against secular liberalism, feminism, and transgender stuff.”

“Catholic young adult groups are one of the few places where many young people can question socially liberal positions without fear of being marginalized or ostracized,” he added.

A Barna poll published in April 2025 found that “66 percent of all U.S. adults say they have made a personal commitment to Jesus that is still important in their life today. That marks a 12-percentage-point increase since 2021, when commitment levels reached their lowest in more than three decades of Barna tracking.”

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“This shift is not only statistically significant — it may be the clearest indication of meaningful spiritual renewal in the United States,” the organization said.

Gen Z and Millennials are fueling the faith renewal, and the turn is most pronounced among men.

In 2019, 52 percent of Gen Z men said they had made a personal commitment to following Jesus, but by 2025, 67 percent had. Among women, the number moved from 54 percent in 2019 to 61 percent in 2025.

And with Millennial men, the move was 52 percent to 71 percent by 2025, and among women, 58 percent to 64 percent.

Following Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September 2025, 2.4 million Bibles were sold in the U.S. that month, a 36 percent jump, Fox Business reported, further fueling the youth faith awakening.

Michael Maiden, lead pastor of Church for the Nations in Phoenix, told The Western Journal in the fall of 2023, as large Christian gatherings were starting to take place regularly on college campuses, that America was in the first stages of revival.

“There are measurable signs in the culture, not of a broad, complete revival, but the beginning kernels popping or… the first waves of something good happening,” he said.

Revival’s not when the culture changes; revival’s when hearts are won to Jesus. And the consequence of that is a change in culture,” Maiden explained.

At Sunday’s Easter service for his church, the pastor observed, “As we study demographically, there’s like really five generations — Baby Boomers, [Gen] X, Millennials, [Gen] Zs, Alphas… but we’ve never seen, as we’ve studied behavior and spiritual beliefs and cultural activity, we’ve never seen a generation more hungry and more open to God than the Zs.”

“They are the most spiritually hungry generation in American history. What does that mean? Revival’s here,” he proclaimed.

So let’s pray that it continues and grows, in Jesus’ name.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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