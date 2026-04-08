Revival? Massive Number of Churches See Explosive 38 Percent Surge in Conversions at Easter Services

Roman Catholic dioceses across America saw a 38 percent increase in people attending church at Easter this year, compared to last, a sign that revival is breaking out.

The finding is consistent with recent polling showing a noticeable rise in people indicating that they’ve made a personal commitment to Jesus Christ.

The prayer app Hallow said in a news release that new original data it has compiled regarding the Roman Catholic Church showed a “significant rise in catechumens and candidates across the United States in 2026.”

“Based on data compiled exclusively by Hallow from more than 140 of the 175 U.S. dioceses (more than 80%), dioceses are experiencing a 38% annual increase on average in individuals entering the Church through the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults (OCIA),” the release said.

The four largest Catholic dioceses in the U.S. saw significant growth, including Los Angeles at 139 percent; Chicago, up 52 percent; New York, up 36 percent; and Phoenix, which saw a 23 percent increase.

“Really incredible to see what’s going on across dioceses in the US this Easter. The Lord is truly at work, bringing so many back to Him and to experience His love right now,” Hallow CEO and co-founder Alex Jones said.

“As we see firsthand at Hallow the impact of what so many priests, sisters, Church leaders, and more are doing across parishes in the US, it’s beautiful to see the fruits of their labor and the ways folks are reaching for the Lord.”

The U.S. Catholic Church experienced an estimated 38% increase in adult converts over the Easter weekend, driven by young men in their 20s, according to an analysis of data from 140 of the nation’s 175 dioceses. Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app with more than 15… pic.twitter.com/GqrIc3LNEW — Trad West (@trad_west_) April 7, 2026

Michael New, a social researcher at the Catholic University of America, told The Washington Times, “I think this reflects a pushback against secular liberalism, feminism, and transgender stuff.”

“Catholic young adult groups are one of the few places where many young people can question socially liberal positions without fear of being marginalized or ostracized,” he added.

A Barna poll published in April 2025 found that “66 percent of all U.S. adults say they have made a personal commitment to Jesus that is still important in their life today. That marks a 12-percentage-point increase since 2021, when commitment levels reached their lowest in more than three decades of Barna tracking.”

“This shift is not only statistically significant — it may be the clearest indication of meaningful spiritual renewal in the United States,” the organization said.

Gen Z and Millennials are fueling the faith renewal, and the turn is most pronounced among men.

In 2019, 52 percent of Gen Z men said they had made a personal commitment to following Jesus, but by 2025, 67 percent had. Among women, the number moved from 54 percent in 2019 to 61 percent in 2025.

And with Millennial men, the move was 52 percent to 71 percent by 2025, and among women, 58 percent to 64 percent.

NEW: Hundreds of college students were baptized at the University of Pittsburgh. “Hundreds made decisions to go all in with Jesus tonight and were baptized at the University of Pittsburgh!” said Unite US’ Tonya Prewett. “God continues to do something new on every campus, and… pic.twitter.com/ZpzlfX89eF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 4, 2026

Following Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September 2025, 2.4 million Bibles were sold in the U.S. that month, a 36 percent jump, Fox Business reported, further fueling the youth faith awakening.

Michael Maiden, lead pastor of Church for the Nations in Phoenix, told The Western Journal in the fall of 2023, as large Christian gatherings were starting to take place regularly on college campuses, that America was in the first stages of revival.

“There are measurable signs in the culture, not of a broad, complete revival, but the beginning kernels popping or… the first waves of something good happening,” he said.

“Revival’s not when the culture changes; revival’s when hearts are won to Jesus. And the consequence of that is a change in culture,” Maiden explained.

Powerful, packed service at Church for the Nations in Phoenix on Easter: “Because He lives!” pic.twitter.com/zzp2W5UV3Z — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) April 8, 2026

At Sunday’s Easter service for his church, the pastor observed, “As we study demographically, there’s like really five generations — Baby Boomers, [Gen] X, Millennials, [Gen] Zs, Alphas… but we’ve never seen, as we’ve studied behavior and spiritual beliefs and cultural activity, we’ve never seen a generation more hungry and more open to God than the Zs.”

“They are the most spiritually hungry generation in American history. What does that mean? Revival’s here,” he proclaimed.

So let’s pray that it continues and grows, in Jesus’ name.

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