From Revival to Reformation: Why I'm Running for Governor of California

In 1984, I moved to California with my family after God gave me a prophetic dream directing us to Los Angeles.

In the dream, a black man with the physique of a professional football player declared these words to me: “Come to Los Angeles for a great harvest and a great revival.”

For the first 10 years, we did not see much evidence of that promise. But in 1994, everything began to change. The fires of revival that had broken out through the Toronto Blessing and the Brownsville Revival came to Pasadena.

Beginning in 1995, we entered into three years of protracted revival meetings, held five nights a week. It was an extraordinary season of hunger for God and renewal in our community.

From the wake of that revival emerged three major movements.

First, Harvest Rock Church was planted on April 4, 1994. Thirty-two years later, we now have six church campuses spanning from Sacramento to the Bay Area and throughout Southern California.

Second, Harvest International Ministry (HIM) was launched in October 1996. This network of ministry and marketplace leaders has grown into a global movement impacting more than 70 nations.

Third, TheCall prayer movement was born. On Sept. 2, 2000, around half a million people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for prayer and fasting — the largest youth prayer gathering in American history.

God’s blessings have continued in remarkable ways. In 2004, we purchased the historic Ambassador Auditorium, known as Pasadena’s “crown jewel.” The sale price was $28 million, yet we were able to acquire it for less than half that amount. We saw that incredible turn of events as another sign of God’s favor and provision.

Since then, I believe the waters of revival have continued to rise.

One significant moment came in 2020, when we sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over California’s unconstitutional church lockdowns during the pandemic. Our subsequent victory in the U.S. Supreme Court was not just important for California — it set a precedent for religious liberty across the nation. To me, this breakthrough represented a clear sign of reformation.

Most recently, on April 11, we gathered 33,000 young people at the LA Coliseum, where thousands gave their lives to Jesus Christ. Many were healed as evangelist Nathan Morris preached the gospel with power. Additionally, around the stadium, we set up tables encouraging young people to register to vote and become active participants in shaping the future of California and America.

One of the clearest signs to me that God is doing something new is my own run for governor of California. I believe this campaign is ultimately a prophetic act — an effort to use a public platform to call California back to God and to advance both revival and reformation.

Californians are not just hungry spiritually — they are exhausted culturally and economically. Families are struggling under rising costs, small businesses are leaving the state, homelessness and addiction continue to devastate communities, and parents increasingly feel disconnected from the education and values shaping their children.

What I hear everywhere I travel is not simply political frustration but a longing for hope, stability, purpose, and moral clarity.

The strategy that the Lord gave me is to raise up A Million Ekklesias — prayer warriors and activists committed to spiritual awakening and civic engagement. (Around 300 churches are already involved in this growing movement.) You can sign up to be part of this army of intercessors and activists at che4ca.com.

What we are aiming to build is a new wineskin for a new generation.

California is home to roughly 12 million evangelicals, yet an estimated 6 million are not even registered to vote.

For years, I tried to activate the broader church, but increasingly I believe God is raising up a remnant — a Gideon’s army of 300, so to speak. These Kingdom-minded leaders will be activated to plant hundreds of churches, disciple believers, and teach Christians how to engage culture biblically as salt and light (Matthew 5:13–16).

Jesus commanded us to occupy until He comes (Luke 19:13). That means not only praying, “Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10), but actually living out that reality through strong local churches filled with the power of the Spirit.

I believe the local church is the temple of the Holy Spirit — a microcosm of God’s ultimate purpose to bring heaven and earth together (Revelation 21:1–3). Through the presence of the Holy Spirit working in local churches throughout California, I am convinced that we can witness genuine revival and lasting reformation.

Now, regarding the governor’s race, it is true that I have faced many obstacles — including my name being removed from the ballot, forcing me to run as a write-in candidate. Some people have told me, “You can’t possibly win the governorship.”

My response is this: While I am absolutely running to win, this movement is about far more than a single election.

This is about the long-term spiritual transformation of California. The goal is to build a movement that shapes culture, communities, and local governments for generations to come.

In the short term, it is imperative to vote your values in the primary elections. For those who are able to vote in California, I ask that you write in my name, CHÉ AHN, for governor.

No matter what happens politically, we already know the final outcome. The Bible assures us, “The kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever!” (Revelation 11:15).

In the end, we are not fighting for victory. Through Christ, the victory has already been won. What we are called to do now is enforce that victory in our generation.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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