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Christian people raise their hands in worship. (shuang paul wang / Getty Images)

As Revival Sweeps Youth, One Key Is Necessary For It to Lead to Broad Cultural Change

 By Randy DeSoto  April 18, 2026 at 6:30am
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A newly released Gallup poll showed the Christian revival that is sweeping the nation among America’s youth continues to grow.

But if America wants to have true change, it will require not only a revival, but also a reformation in the nation’s key institutions, including what are referred to as the Seven Mountains of cultural influence: family, religion, government, education, media, arts and entertainment, and business.

Gallup reported on Thursday that its latest data for young people between 18 and 29 indicates “42% of young men saying religion is very important to them, up sharply from 28% in 2022-2023. By contrast, during this period, young women’s attachment to religion has held steady at about 30%.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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