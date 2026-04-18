As Revival Sweeps Youth, One Key Is Necessary For It to Lead to Broad Cultural Change

A newly released Gallup poll showed the Christian revival that is sweeping the nation among America’s youth continues to grow.

But if America wants to have true change, it will require not only a revival, but also a reformation in the nation’s key institutions, including what are referred to as the Seven Mountains of cultural influence: family, religion, government, education, media, arts and entertainment, and business.

Gallup reported on Thursday that its latest data for young people between 18 and 29 indicates “42% of young men saying religion is very important to them, up sharply from 28% in 2022-2023. By contrast, during this period, young women’s attachment to religion has held steady at about 30%.”

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