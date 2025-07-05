Revolting: Pop Star Laughs and Sings About Murdering '4 or 5' of Her Own Children Via Abortion

Abortion has become so normalized that women now laugh and sing about how many of their own children they’ve murdered.

Take, for example, singer and actress Lily Allen.

On an episode of “Miss Me?” hosted by Allen and Miquita Oliver, the duo spoke openly and flippantly about how many abortions they’ve each had, laughing and carrying on as if they were talking about what they ate for breakfast.

When Oliver brought up that she did not know if her co-host had actually had an abortion, Allen smirked and proceeded to sing, “Abortions, I’ve had a few, but then again, I can’t exactly remember how many.”

“I can’t remember, yeah,” Allen said. “I think maybe, like, I want to say five, four or five.”

Oliver responded she’d also had several of her own. “I’ve had about five too.”

If you’re left speechless from the nonchalance at which these women talk about the 10 dead children between them, you’re not alone.

It’s difficult to decide if they deserve scorn or pity after having been brainwashed by pro-abortion propaganda. They’ve both clearly been fed all the usual rhetoric about abortion being “healthcare” and “a woman’s choice,” and they’ve clearly chosen to believe it.

Should abortion be abolished? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (31 Votes) No: 11% (4 Votes)

Before giving a number for her abortions, Allen stated, “I’d get pregnant all the time, all the time,” as if the miracle of life is something as casual as catching a cold.

Where is our culture going if this level of depravity and evil is normalized and championed?

Allen and Oliver are British, but the United States has its own share of women who believe the propaganda and adopt the same viewpoint.

In November, former President Joe Biden award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood.

An American president gave the highest civilian honor to a woman who oversaw the slaughter of millions.

Biden’s actions — not to mention the numerous cultural figures who push the issue — encourage women to act like Allen and Oliver.

The 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade was a massive development, but abortions are higher than ever in the United States, and as these two show from their comments, these cultural issues are impacting the entire West.

This is where the world must change.

We must stop championing child murder and started celebrating and encouraging motherhood and families.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.