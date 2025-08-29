REVOLUTIONARY 8-Pound Solar Generator is HERE!

The Future of Solar Energy Is Here “Weird” 8-Pound Solar Device Could Save Your Life in a Dangerous Blackout #1 Most Requested Item — Finally

Back In Stock, Inventory Limited Tested by former Navy SEAL: See it in action! >> Video: This mini solar generator powers

devices and weighs less than a house cat — IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM —

FORMER NAVY SEAL A dangerous storm strikes … And in a flash … Supplies vanish in your city. Grocery stores … EMPTY. Water … SOLD OUT. Batteries … SOLD OUT. Gas stations … SOLD OUT. And without gas, that means no gas generators to keep your lights on, and no way to protect yourself and your family during a dangerous black out. Entire neighborhoods in darkness … But picture this … Instead of panicking and fumbling around in the dark, fearful and without supplies like everyone else … Imagine you and your family sitting back, relaxing, and enjoying your evening … Riding out the storm and the power outage in total safety and with total peace of mind. All because you have the Patriot Power Sidekick, a revolutionary, mini solar generator that powers all your important devices, keeps lights on, never needs gas, and costs less than an iPhone! Well you can! For the FIRST TIME EVER you can get this breakthrough NEW solar device … That harnesses the limitless and FREE energy of the sun, and that’s safe to use inside because it’s fume-free, silent and never needs gasoline to run. But if you want one, you better hurry … Because customers have been practically begging for this product to hit the market. And now that these next batches of units are ready to ship from Utah, USA … these mini solar generators won’t be around for long. You’re among the first to know about … The NEW Patriot Power Sidekick

Finally … a Mini Solar Generator

that Never Needs Gas and that

Costs Less than an iPhone!

Order Today and Get $243 of FREE Gifts! Small and mighty, the Patriot Power Sidekick is your personal “portable power plant” that can power your phones, laptops, medical devices, radios and more! You’ll be able to run a toaster oven, a CPAP machine through the night, your TV, radios, GPS devices, lamps, small personal space heaters, fans, a mini fridge, electric blankets … And you can use it right inside your home, because it’s fume-free and SAFE. You can’t say that about a typical generator. Not by a long shot. So you can have the ultimate peace of mind that you and your family will stay connected when disaster strikes. Silent, Fume-FREE & Safe

Fast Recharge

Long-Lasting Battery

Recharge 2,000 Times

Easy to Use

Completely Portable & Easy to Use

Powers Your Favorite Devices

FREE Portable 40-Watt Solar Panel Included

and more! That’s why it’s our privilege to introduce to you: The Patriot Power Sidekick

Is An Essential Part of

Your Preparedness Plan! “I really like how many things the Sidekick can run. I can charge my cell phone and iPad at the same time, run an electric razor, my radio, an electric blanket and so much more. It’s so easy to take with you anywhere – very light!” Craig W.

Police Officer

➡ YES! I Want to Protect My Family Today With Life-Saving Solar Power! Customers Love Their

Patriot Power Sidekick! Rita L.

“This product is so versatile, and at only 8 lbs, my grandchildren can get it. We had many trees down from a storm. The guys kept having to refill their gas powered chainsaws. My husband came out with this “little” box and his electric chainsaw. They laughed and said a long electric cord would be too dangerous. My husband calmly hooked up his Sidekick and made short work at lopping off the branches and then walked through the path he made. It lasted longer than the gas ‘polluting’ machines. Very grateful you have made this available to buy at an affordable price.” Steve G.

“Peace of mind for years. I purchased this product to provide power to run a box fan in the summer and lights in the winter. I can use this product every day for over four years as it can be recharged up to 2,000 times. It won’t make noise that draws attention and can create comfort in a difficult situation. Best of all, it’s portable.” Thomas B.

“Saved my CPAP machine during the winter storms. I just survived the ice storm, the freeze and the power outage in Texas using my 4Patriots products. I was most happy about my Patriot Power Sidekick. It’s quiet. It’s clean. I was able to deploy the solar panels on the dashboard of my van, it charged up. And then that night I plugged in my CPAP machine and it ran it all night long. With enough to charge my phone in the morning.” Jana H.

“Portable power was a blessing when the grid failed us. I didn’t think I’d need this but I needed it shortly after receiving it. This past February was the worst freeze that we, in Texas, have seen in a long time. Our power grid failed big time. We were without power for a couple of days. This product was a blessing. We were able to have a light and a small portable TV. I highly recommend this product and the company that sells it.” Allan D.

“Patriot Power Sidekick to the rescue. We brought our new Patriot Power Sidekick with us on our last camping trip and it was a blessing. Our primary use was to power an air pump to easily fill up our air mattress for a comfortable night’s sleep. One night we had a pinhole leak in the air mattress, so we just kept the Sidekick inside the tent hooked up to the air pump and ran it for a few minutes about every 3 hours to keep it fully inflated. It’s quiet and powerful, and we will have it with us on every camping trip!” Chris S.

“Power out, no problem. Recently had a power outage due to some crazy storms. I use my phone for everything. Having the sidekick charged up and charging my nearly dead phone meant I was able to have my alarm and get to work on time. Thank you for this compact, lightweight and fume free portable charging/light station available for when I needed it the most!” Richard B.

“Well worth it! This is one of the items that made me a loyal customer. I never was a big fan on solar-powered anything. At the same time I’ve been in enough situations to know any type of a generator is necessary when you live in a more rural setting. Especially when gas prices go through the roof. I purchased the Sidekick and as soon as it arrived I unpacked it and plugged it into a lamp and left it plugged in all evening. I was impressed how little it took from the battery! After 3 hours the Sidekick was still at 98% fully charged. I’m looking forward to having two Sidekicks!” Frank S.

“We have been looking for quite a while for something like this. The deal with the solar panels included was something not to pass up! We both have sleep apnea and use c/bipap machines for sleep. The power went out recently and the sidekick worked great. As a test we ran the Sidekick on the humidifier and it ran about 7 hours! It’s a small humidifier. That’s not bad for that type of application. Cannot wait till camping season comes along! We highly recommend this product.” ➡ YES! I Want to Protect My Family Today With Life-Saving Solar Power!