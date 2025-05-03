The Biden administration was complicit in child trafficking, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“We have ended HHS’s role as the principal vector in this country for child trafficking,” Kennedy said on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting, as shown in a recording of the event from PBS.

Kennedy’s comments came as Cabinet officials described their achievements in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking, for sex and for slavery, and we have ended that,” he said.







“We’re very aggressively going out and trying to find these 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration,” he said.

Kennedy’s comments echoed those of Trump.

“We have 325,000 children here during Democrats — and this was done by Democrats — who are right now slaves, sex slaves or dead, and they were allowed. So I mean, those are the and what I will be doing will be trying to find where they are and get them back to their parents,” Trump said last year, according to Time.

Last August, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General issued a report about illegal immigration, saying that about 325,000 unaccompanied migrant children had vanished from any tracking.

“Although we identified more than 32,000 UCs who did not appear for their immigration court dates, that number may have been much larger had ICE issued NTAs to the more than 291,000 UCs who were not placed into removal proceedings,” the report read.

UC stands for unaccompanied migrant children; NTA stands for “Notice to Appear.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement “has no assurance UCs are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor,” the report said.

In comments reported by the Washington Examiner last year, border czar Tom Homan said that due to lax border enforcement, there were “over 300,000 missing children.”

Homan said the Biden administration “released them to unvetted sponsors.”

“Some of these children are in forced labor. We already found some in forced labor. Some are in forced sex trafficking. Some of them are with pedophiles. We need to save these children,” he said.

Deborah White, a federal whistleblower, said its Biden-era program for unaccompanied children was the equivalent of child slavery.

“I have interviewed these children and I have stories that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” White said, according to KEYE-TV.

White added she believed children were being trafficked when she did a background check on the alleged sponsors of the children who had crossed into the U.S.

When she told a supervisor about this, her access to the background check database was terminated, according to Just the News.

In prepared remarks delivered at a congressional roundtable, White said that “children were being trafficked with billions of taxpayer dollars by a contractor failing to vet sponsors and process children safely, with government officials complicit in it.”

“Children were sent to addresses that were abandoned houses or nonexistent in some cases. In Michigan, a child was sent to an open field, even after we reported making an 911 call after hearing someone screaming for help, yet the child was still sent. When I raised concerns about contractor failures and asked to see the contract I was told, ‘You’re not gonna get the contract and don’t ask for it again,’” she said.

