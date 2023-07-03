Share
News
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left; President Joe Biden, right.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, a declared candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, took to Twitter on Sunday to attack a decision by President Joe Biden to maintain secrecy on some files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy's uncle. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Blasts Biden WH After It Makes 'Midnight Announcement': 'What Are They Hiding?'

 By Bryan Chai  July 3, 2023 at 4:49am
Share

Democratic presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to be a thorn in the side of the incumbent administration — but this time, the issue at hand is a particularly personal one.

In a blistering Twitter tirade, Kennedy blasted the clandestine way President Joe Biden and his administration had decided and announced that it would “be maintaining secrecy indefinitely” on certain records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert’s uncle.

Kennedy took to his personal Twitter account Sunday and did not mince words when he tore into what he called a “midnight announcement”:

Trending:
One Dead After Accident at NASCAR Race

“It’s not about conspiracy – it is about transparency,” Kennedy tweeted Sunday. “In a midnight Friday night announcement the White House has delivered the bad news that President Biden will be maintaining secrecy indefinitely on some JFK assassination related records.”

Kennedy appeared to be referencing a memorandum to executive-branch department and agencies released Friday from the White House.

The Biden release noted that “[i]n light of the recommendation for continued postponement of public release of information in the records identified in section 2(b) of this memorandum under the statutory standard, I hereby certify, by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 5(g)(2)(D) of the Act, that continued postponement of public disclosure of that information is necessary to protect against identifiable harms to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, and the conduct of foreign relations that are of such gravity that they outweigh the public interest in disclosure.”

Should all JFK files be released to the public?

For Kennedy, the claim that there is still “identifiable harm” related to releasing information about an event so long ago made no sense, and he reacted accordingly.

“The assassination was 60 years ago,” he wrote in one Twitter post. “What national security secrets could possibly be at risk? What are they hiding?”

“The White House announcement is unlawful,” Kennedy continued. “In 1992 the JFK Records Act was passed unanimously by Congress with the promise that all assassination related records would be released no later than October 2017. This promise has broken once again with this midnight announcement.”

Related:
'I Feel Sorry for You Guys Having to Listen to Me': RFK Jr. Explains Why His Voice Is So Raspy

Kennedy also slipped in a little plug for his 2024 presidential candidacy in a final tweet, as well as a parting shot at the Biden administration.

“Public trust in government is at an all-time low. Releasing these records would be a small but significant step toward regaining that trust,” Kennedy tweeted before ending with “#Kennedy24.”

While Joe Biden is still the prohibitive favorite to emerge as the Democrat nominee for president for the 2024 general election, Kennedy has proven to have some allure with voters.

Kennedy has largely presented himself as a more moderate voice in an increasingly left-tilting Democrat Party.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




RFK Jr. Blasts Biden WH After It Makes 'Midnight Announcement': 'What Are They Hiding?'
Pence Seemingly Pours Cold Water on Anti-Trump WaPo Report ... But Is He Really Being Two-Faced?
FAA Gives Greenlight to Fully Electric Flying Car That Can Be Used to Avoid All Traffic
Watch: Tom Cruise's Riskiest Stunt Had M:I 7 Crew in 'Absolute Terror' – More Frightening Than the Motorcycle Cliff Jump
'No Sacred Cows': Woke ESPN Reportedly Dumping 20 Major On-Air Talents in Latest Round of Layoffs
See more...

Conversation