Democratic presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to be a thorn in the side of the incumbent administration — but this time, the issue at hand is a particularly personal one.

In a blistering Twitter tirade, Kennedy blasted the clandestine way President Joe Biden and his administration had decided and announced that it would “be maintaining secrecy indefinitely” on certain records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert’s uncle.

Kennedy took to his personal Twitter account Sunday and did not mince words when he tore into what he called a “midnight announcement”:

It’s not about conspiracy – it is about transparency. In a midnight Friday night announcement the White House has delivered the bad news that President Biden will be maintaining secrecy indefinitely on some JFK assassination related records. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 2, 2023

“It’s not about conspiracy – it is about transparency,” Kennedy tweeted Sunday. “In a midnight Friday night announcement the White House has delivered the bad news that President Biden will be maintaining secrecy indefinitely on some JFK assassination related records.”

Kennedy appeared to be referencing a memorandum to executive-branch department and agencies released Friday from the White House.

The Biden release noted that “[i]n light of the recommendation for continued postponement of public release of information in the records identified in section 2(b) of this memorandum under the statutory standard, I hereby certify, by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 5(g)(2)(D) of the Act, that continued postponement of public disclosure of that information is necessary to protect against identifiable harms to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, and the conduct of foreign relations that are of such gravity that they outweigh the public interest in disclosure.”

For Kennedy, the claim that there is still “identifiable harm” related to releasing information about an event so long ago made no sense, and he reacted accordingly.

“The assassination was 60 years ago,” he wrote in one Twitter post. “What national security secrets could possibly be at risk? What are they hiding?”

The assassination was 60 years ago. What national security secrets could possibly be at risk? What are they hiding? — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 2, 2023

“The White House announcement is unlawful,” Kennedy continued. “In 1992 the JFK Records Act was passed unanimously by Congress with the promise that all assassination related records would be released no later than October 2017. This promise has broken once again with this midnight announcement.”

The White House announcement is unlawful. In 1992 the JFK Records Act was passed unanimously by Congress with the promise that all assassination related records would be released no later than October 2017. This promise has broken once again with this midnight announcement. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 2, 2023

Kennedy also slipped in a little plug for his 2024 presidential candidacy in a final tweet, as well as a parting shot at the Biden administration.

Public trust in government is at an all-time low. Releasing these records would be a small but significant step toward regaining that trust. #Kennedy24 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 2, 2023

“Public trust in government is at an all-time low. Releasing these records would be a small but significant step toward regaining that trust,” Kennedy tweeted before ending with “#Kennedy24.”

While Joe Biden is still the prohibitive favorite to emerge as the Democrat nominee for president for the 2024 general election, Kennedy has proven to have some allure with voters.

Kennedy has largely presented himself as a more moderate voice in an increasingly left-tilting Democrat Party.

