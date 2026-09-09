What RFK Jr. Was Caught Using in a Dropper Is Now Available as a Tablet

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RFK Jr. was caught on camera on a plane using a dropper to put blue liquid in his water.

It looked like a chemistry project at 30,000 feet. But people said the liquid was methylene blue.

Mel Gibson sat with Joe Rogan and talked about the same methylene blue. Gibson said his friends are “drinking” methylene blue; Rogan said it has “profound effects on your mitochondria.” And Gibson said, “This stuff works, man.”

Methylene blue started as a textile dye in the 1800s. Paul Ehrlich found it fought malaria. It became the first synthetic drug in modern medicine.

It is FDA-approved for blood that cannot carry oxygen the way it should. Now, researchers are seeing what it does for energy in the cells, worn-out brains, and long COVID.

They’re saying it acts like a backup generator for the cell’s energy factories. When part of the line is worn down from age or toxins, it moves the spark around the broken part so the cell can still make energy.

It soaks up the junk that rusts cells out, a two-in-one protector. Researchers have looked at the compound in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s models and for long COVID fatigue.

Now, you don’t need a dropper to use it.

You can get it as a tablet.

The tablet is called Recharge. It’s methylene blue combined with two other cell-level boosters: NAD and PQQ.

The Wellness Company is where you get Recharge. Dr. Peter McCullough is Chief Scientific Officer there, and those doctors told the truth during COVID when a lot of the country would not. He has pointed to research on oral methylene blue.

People who got Recharge talk about waking up clearer and having energy that lasts.

Courtney called it the most powerful one she has taken, and said the fatigue let up. Ron Jones got more zip in his step and mental clarity. Karen W. is 76 and said she is mentally quick with extra energy, and the page is 4.9 out of 5 from 214 reviews.

Two tablets in the morning with 8 to 12 ounces of water; 30 servings in the bottle. It is not a stimulant, but take it early so it does not get in the way of sleep. A bottle is $109.99 one-time, or $98.99 if you want it sent to you regularly.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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