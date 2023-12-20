RFK Jr. Comes to the Defense of Trump: 'Every American Should Be Troubled'

Left-wing independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is horrified by the activist Colorado Supreme Court’s outlandish ruling that former President Donald Trump is disqualified for the state’s 2024 ballot. Kennedy ripped into the court in no uncertain terms Tuesday.

The activist Democrat-infested state supreme court handed down a ruling Tuesday that absurdly claimed that Donald Trump engaged in an “insurrection” against the federal government on Jan. 6, 2021. That action, they insisted, disqualifies him under the 14th Amendment from seeking re-election to the White House.

Despite a lower court in the state saying the opposite, the high court is working to thwart democracy, RFK Jr. says. He blasted the decision as something a banana republic would do.

“Trump blocked from the ballot in Colorado. When a court in another country disqualifies an opposition candidate from running, we say, ‘That’s not a real democracy.’ Now it’s happening here,” Kennedy wrote on social media Tuesday.

He followed that up, writing, “I’m not a Trump supporter (if I were, I wouldn’t be running against him!) But I want to beat him in a fair election, not because he was kicked off the ballot. Let the voters choose, not the courts!”

I’m not a Trump supporter (if I were, I wouldn’t be running against him!) But I want to beat him in a fair election, not because he was kicked off the ballot. Let the voters choose, not the courts! #Kennedy24 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 20, 2023

The Colorado Republican Party is also aghast at this obscenely partisan ruling. They have even claimed they will put an end to their participation in the state primaries if this ruling holds.

Kennedy, though, was far from done commenting on this attack on American democracy. He posted a longer thread on the issue not long after the posts mentioned above.

“Every American should be troubled by the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove President Trump from the ballot. The court has deprived him of a consequential right without having been convicted of a crime,” the former Democrat candidate wrote.

“This was done without an evidentiary hearing in which he is given the basic right of confronting his accusers. When any candidate is deprived of his right to run, the American people are deprived of their right to choose,” RFK Jr. continued.

“I hope the Colorado Supreme Court swiftly reverses this decision. At the very least, it contributes to the perception that the elites are picking the President by manipulating the legal system, and through other interventions,” he said, adding, “If Trump is kept out of office through judicial fiat rather than being defeated in a fair election, his supporters will never accept the result. This country will become ungovernable.”

“It’s time to trust the voters. It is up to the people to decide who the best candidate is. Not the courts. The people. That’s Democracy 101,” he concluded.

GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was also sickened by this attack on our elections by radical Democrats. And he pledged to pull his name off Colorado’s primary ballot in solidarity with Trump.

“This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado,” Ramaswamy wrote in part on Tuesday. “Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment. I pledge to *withdraw* from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately – or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country.”

This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 19, 2023

It should also be remembered that the four Colorado “justices” who voted to bar Trump from the state ballot are all political appointees who appealed to the far left.

So, who are these four partisan political operatives? Justices Richard L. Gabriel, William, W. Hood III, Melissa Hart, and Monica Márquez — mostly Ivy Leaguers — voted for the majority. Three other justices dissented.

Gabriel was longtime property lawyer, but is also a jazz musician who has been accused — but cleared in an investigation — of gender discrimination and harassment, the Daily Mail reported.

Justice Melissa Hart spent her law career mostly as a professor. She was also accused of racial and age discrimination against a black job applicant, but a federal judge threw out the case, the Daily Mail reported.

Finally, Justice Monica Márquez got her seat on the court because she is a radical gay activist and could tick off the box as “first Latina Justice” for the race-obsessed Democrats.

