Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "The Ingraham Angle" with host Laura Ingraham at FOX News D.C. Bureau in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Confirms New Food Pyramid in the Works, MAHA Standards for School Nutrition Programs

 By Jack Davis  April 4, 2025 at 7:21am
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that he is putting common sense and nutrition into a new version of the food pyramid.

Kennedy said he wants nutrition guidelines that are easy to follow, as well as designed to promote health, according to TheBlaze.

“When we came in, the Biden administration had created new nutrition guidelines, but they were unworkable, and they were supposed go into effect Jan. 20. I asked President Trump to give us permission to kick the ball down to March,” he said.

Kennedy said the Biden guidelines were impractical.

“The document that we got from the Biden administration was 453 pages long. Oh, it’s completely useless to a mother or to a school. And what I said is, ‘We want a three-page document that essentially says you should be eating whole foods,'” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said local flexibility is essential for schools.

“And give the schools the option of getting those whole foods locally,” he said.

“So that you’re not dictating exactly what the diet is, but you’re dictating broad categories and saying these are the kinds of things — We don’t want a lot of plastic packaging. We want hot foods that are hopefully made on site,” he said.

Kennedy said schools should have experts on staff to ensure meals are healthy.

“We should have nutritionists in every school in this country like they do in Japan and in other nations that are supervising the food production and the nutrition of those kids and have much healthier kids,” he said.

“We need to make this investment in our children,” he said.

Changing what children eat has been a long-time Kennedy priority.

“We have a generation of kids who are swimming around in a toxic soup right now,” he has said, according to the BBC.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins indicated her department is working with Kennedy on the guidelines,

“It is the dawn of a new day,” Rollins said in a news release.

“The Trump-Vance Administration supports transformational opportunities to create and implement policies that promote healthy choices, healthy families, and healthy outcomes.

“Secretary Kennedy and I have a powerful, complementary role in this, and it starts with updating federal dietary guidance. We will make certain the 2025-2030 Guidelines are based on sound science, not political science. Gone are the days where leftist ideologies guide public policy,” she said.

