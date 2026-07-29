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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, shared a quip about former National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, right.
Commentary
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, shared a quip about former National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, right. (Eric Lee / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Crushes Fauci with a Fitting One-Liner After Hearing Debacle

 By Joe Saunders  July 29, 2026 at 4:28pm
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Dr. Anthony Fauci’s disastrous appearance before the Senate on Wednesday just keeps getting worse — for him.

The man who once stood at the pinnacle of the American liberal publicity machine has already been exposed by his own diary as a shameless self-promoter who gloried in his own celebrity during a pandemic that devastated his country.

On Wednesday, he not only confirmed that view, he opened himself for even greater derision — and one of the most brutal shots came on the social media platform X from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

“Dear Diary … If I plead the Fifth, will I still be famous?” Kennedy wrote.

In a doctored photo with the post, Kennedy is to Fauci’s right, holding a pair of handcuffs.

To Fauci’s left is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, head of the National Institutes of Health. Bhattacharya is holding a beagle, a reference to controversial vivisection procedures on the breed sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases while Fauci was its director. (In May 2025, Fox News reported that Bhattacharya had closed the NIH beagle labs.)

And Kennedy’s post nailed it, given the vainglorious nature of Fauci’s diary musings.

He recorded horrific death tolls, of course, but that seemed to come off in second place to his self-congratulations on his own fame — a profile in The Washington Post! A Maureen Dowd column in The New York Times! A profile in The Atlantic!

For a man like that — with an ego like that — taking the Fifth Amendment to avoid criminal prosecution had to war mightily with the obvious damage taking the Fifth was going to do to his lasting legacy.

Every American has a right to avoid self-incrimination — the Founders put that in the Fifth because they were all too aware of how the tyrants of the British monarchy had used the legal system against their own subjects.

Related:
Watch: Sen. Josh Hawley Illustrates the Absurdity of Fauci's Hearing Stunt with 3 Questions

If Mafia dons can stay out of prison by invoking the Fifth, that’s a small price to pay for innocent Americans being able to breathe freely knowing their own testimony cannot be compelled against them in a court of law.

But Fauci is in a class almost by himself. He’s already got a pardon in his pocket from the previous president. He’s been immunized against prosecution for his past crimes more effectively than any American was ever immunized against the COVID-19 virus (and probably more safely).

When he chose on Wednesday to invoke the Fifth — reluctantly, he claimed, and only on the advice of his attorneys, of course — his only plausible intent was to avoid future crimes, such as lying under oath, because he is simply refusing to tell the truth now.

And it shows:

Taking the Fifth to avoid prosecution for the past is one thing — it’s an American invoking his rights. (And if Fauci’s goal was to thwart his longstanding nemesis, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, it probably didn’t even work at that.)

Taking the Fifth solely to avoid telling the truth in the present is another thing entirely — it’s a criminal covering up his wrongs.

That’s the image Fauci is projecting to the American public today — critics and supporters alike.

And it’s the image that should follow Fauci to his grave.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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