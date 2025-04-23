RFK Jr. Eyes Reversing Key COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation: Report

The United States Department of Health and Human Services had a busy Tuesday stealing some headlines.

According to a new report, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s childhood immunization schedule.

Politico, citing two sources familiar with the discussions, broke the news Tuesday.

Kennedy’s potential directive would mark a significant shift in vaccine policy. The CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule guides physicians on vaccine distribution.

Removing the COVID-19 shot could change how doctors approach immunizations for kids.

Kennedy has long questioned the need for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He argues that healthy kids face an extremely low risk of death from the virus.

Studies support his stance, showing minimal scientific evidence for needing early childhood COVID shots. As Politico noted, most European countries no longer even recommend annual doses for healthy young people.

Kennedy’s allies believe this move could rally support from voters skeptical of the government’s COVID response.

His “Make America Healthy Again” movement resonates with those distrustful of vaccine policies and mandates, and has made him a popular member of President Donald Trump’s administration.

This wouldn’t ban the vaccine for kids outright. But it would be a powerful step to prioritize evidence-based science, for which Kennedy has consistently advocated.

“The CDC added the Covid vaccine to its immunization schedule after an outside advisory panel endorsed its inclusion unanimously in 2022,” Politico reported.

Kennedy has criticized such advisory panels, accusing them of pharmaceutical industry capture.

With his new role, Kennedy’s focus on scientific integrity could tangibly reshape public health and policy.

On the same day the report broke, Kennedy flanked officials who formally announced another major initiative. He’s urging companies to phase out petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the U.S. food supply, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement was made alongside Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary. Kennedy has long blasted food dyes for their potential harm to children.

A 2021 California review linked artificial dyes to hyperactivity in some kids. Kennedy’s push aligns with his mission to tackle chronic disease and childhood illness.

The FDA previously banned red dye No. 3 under former President Joe Biden, citing cancer risks in animals. Kennedy’s broader plan builds on that, aiming to eliminate all synthetic dyes.

Some consumer advocates support the move, though the FDA says most kids aren’t harmed by dyes.

