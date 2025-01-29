Share
Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert Kennedy Jr. estifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Fires Back as Democratic Senator Screams at Him During Confirmation Hearing: 'Absolutely Wrong'

 By Randy DeSoto  January 29, 2025 at 12:41pm
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got into a heated exchange with Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon on Wednesday regarding RFK Jr.’s views concerning vaccines.

In his opening statement before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing, Kennedy said, “News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-[pharmaceutical] industry. I am neither.”

“I am pro-safety. I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, and nobody called me anti-fish,” he continued.

“I believe that vaccines play a critical role in health care. All of my kids are vaccinated,” RFK Jr. said.

Wyden, the ranking member of the committee, accused Kennedy of making conflicting statements about his position on vaccines.

“In your testimony today under oath, you denied that you are anti-vaccine, but during a podcast interview in July of 2023, you said, ‘No vaccine is safe and effective,'” the senator said.

Wyden referenced another 2020 podcast in which he said Kennedy stated, if he had it to do over again, he would not have vaccinated his kids.

“Are you lying to Congress today when you say you are pro-vaccine or did you lie on all those podcasts?”

Kennedy responded, “Senator, as you know, because it’s been repeatedly debunked that statement that I made on the Lex Fridman podcast [in 2023] was a fragment of the statement.”

“He asked me, ‘Are there vaccines that are safe and effective?’ And I said to him, ‘Some of the live virus vaccines are.’ And I said, ‘There are no vaccines that are safe and effective,’ and I was going to continue ‘for every person.’”

“Every medicine has people who are sensitive to them, including vaccines. He interrupted me at that point. I’ve corrected it many times, including on national TV. You know about this Senator Wyden. So bringing this up right now is dishonest,” Kennedy said, with anger in his voice.

A clip from the podcast does show Fridman interrupting RFK Jr. midsentence.

In his opening remarks at the hearing, Wyden also alleged that Kennedy’s views on the measles vaccines led to the death of 83 children in American Samoa in 2019.

“He traveled there himself to push his views and poured fuel on the fire of a measles outbreak that began due to low vaccination rates,” the lawmaker said.

During questioning, RFK Jr. countered Wyden’s claim, saying, “Your recitation of what happened in Samoa is absolutely wrong, and you know it’s wrong.”

The nominee recounted, “I went there, nothing to do with vaccines, I went there to introduce a medical informatic system with digitalized records in American Samoa and make health delivery much more efficient.”

“I never … gave any public statements about vaccines. You cannot find a single Samoan who will say, ‘I didn’t get a vaccine because of Bobby Kennedy.’ I went in June of 2019, the measles outbreak started in August,” Kennedy argued.

He concluded, “I support the measles vaccine. I support the Polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccines.”

