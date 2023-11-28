RFK Jr. Flabbergasted by Conservative Outlet's Questions: 'Is This Like a Real Interview?'

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the most important questions on voters’ minds ahead of the 2024 election.

“How many times do you think you could bicep curl Tony Fauci?” the DCNF asked Kennedy.

“I don’t know, is he here?” Kennedy asked. “I mean, I’d like to find out.”

The DCNF pressed Kennedy on some of the toughest topics of the 2024 season, including physical fitness, censorship, his marriage to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, Joe Rogan and more.







Kennedy initially launched his presidential campaign as a Democrat back in April, but switched his candidacy to independent in early October after disagreeing with the Democratic National Committee’s handling of the primary.

The candidate had been receiving about 14% support against President Joe Biden and self-help author Marianne Williamson prior to his announcement that he’d continue as an independent.

During his announcement speech, Kennedy insisted America must declare independence from both major political parties, as well as corporations, “mercenary media,” “cynical elites,” “Big Pharma” and “Big Tech.”

“Since you’re married to Cheryl Hines, do you ever feel like your life is an episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’?” the DCNF asked.

Would you vote for RFK Jr.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 35% (426 Votes) No: 65% (806 Votes)

“I would say the answer to that is yes,” Kennedy said. “A lot of the episodes in our lives got reproduced on ‘Curb.’”

Since launching his independent campaign, Kennedy has seen a boost in the polls where he is averaging in the double digits against both Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy often splits from the left on issues like the Ukraine war, vaccines and other contentious topics.

“What’s the one thing you could say to ensure this video gets censured on social media?” the DCNF asked.

“Don’t take your ninth COVID booster,” Kennedy responded.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.