RFK Jr. Gives Fauci's Wife the Ax from NIH

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has begun excising the cancer from the bloated federal health bureaucracy in a bid to make America healthy again.

On Tuesday, Kennedy fired Christine Grady — the wife of disgraced former coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci — as head of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Centers’ bioethics department, Politico reported.

Grady was reassigned to a regional office with the Indian Health Service, along with at least three of Fauci’s longtime NIH colleagues, per The Washington Times. The Indian Health Service is a low-profile, federal health program serving American Indians and Alaska natives.

The removals are part of Kennedy’s sweeping plan to restructure HHS by eliminating 10,000 jobs, which is expected to save taxpayers $1.8 billion a year.

The layoffs include 1,200 jobs at the NIH, 3,500 positions at the Food and Drug Administration, and 2,400 positions at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RFK Jr slashes 10,000 jobs in a first step to gut ‘Bureaucratic Sprawl’ at HHS. These days, healthcare is run by insurance companies and administrators….not by doctors. We need more actual medical professionals in charge. pic.twitter.com/qiY6Bpr0aA — Americat 🇺🇸 (@catmurphy209) March 28, 2025

In an X post Tuesday, Kennedy said the dramatic overhaul was necessary because despite “spending $1.9 trillion in annual costs, Americans are getting sicker every year.”

Do you approve of RFK Jr.'s work so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (610 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

He noted that “in the past four years alone, the agency’s budget has grown by 38% — yet outcomes continue to decline.”

Kennedy said, while he sympathizes with those who have lost their jobs, “the reality is clear: what we’ve been doing isn’t working. … We must shift course. HHS needs to be recalibrated to emphasize prevention, not just sick care. “

Kennedy underscored that these changes “will not affect Medicare, Medicaid, or other essential health services.”

This is a difficult moment for all of us at HHS. Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs. But the reality is clear: what we’ve been doing isn’t working. Despite spending $1.9 trillion in annual costs, Americans are getting sicker every year. In the past four years… — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 1, 2025

Predictably, Democrats and their legacy media minions are crying crocodile tears over the government layoffs while ignoring the deteriorating collective health of Americans nationwide.

Kennedy is right: Despite the billions spent supporting our bloated federal healthcare apparatus, Americans are sicker and more drug-addicted, and they suffer more mental health issues than other developed nations.

Furthermore,the U.S. coronavirus response was a tragic comedy of errors that resulted in mass hysteria, unconstitutional lockdowns, abusive business shutdowns, and tyrannical vaccine mandates.

It’s not surprising that the NIH officials Kennedy removed — such as Fauci’s wife — were rabid promoters of the botched coronavirus vaccine mandates.

During the pandemic Fauci’s bioethicist wife, Christine Grady, offered nurses a choice: Get vaccinated, or lose your job. Yesterday, she was offered a choice: Transfer to an office in Alaska, or lose your job. What’s fair is fair. Everyone deserves a choice. pic.twitter.com/TG55yICr1I — The COVID-19 History Project (@ThisDayinCovid) April 2, 2025

During the pandemic, Kennedy — a longtime vaccine skeptic — torched Fauci for pushing the experimental Covid vaccine, the unscientific mask mandates, and the arbitrary the 6-foot social distancing rule.

“Dr. Fauci also forced Americans to wear masks…even when he knew they wouldn’t work. He said the ‘6 ft. distancing rule’ was based on absolutely nothing…” -RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/N4Tj4Y7qOv — Dr David Cartland BMedSci MBChB MRCGP (2014) (@CartlandDavid) March 23, 2025

BREAKING. Saying that “masks are not enough,” Dr. Fauci is urging that citizens put airtight plastic bags on their heads. “It’s science,” said Fauci. “If you can’t breathe, you can’t spread the virus.” The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding mass production of the bags. pic.twitter.com/O9yjPOPcuY — James Perloff (@jameseperloff) July 7, 2020



Now that the fog has cleared, it’s obvious that the government response was an abject failure across the board.

There will be other crises and pandemics in the future; we cannot repeat the same destructive mistakes.

Our leaders must navigate such events without stoking mass hysteria, trampling everyone’s civil liberties, shutting down the country, and decimating the economy.

Naturally, left-wing agitators are hyperventilating at the changes the Trump administration is making to streamline the federal government.

But given these agencies’ abysmal track record at serving the public good, it stands to reason that a drastic overhaul is long overdue.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.