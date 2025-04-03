Share
Commentary
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, fired Christine Grady, left, as the head of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Centers’ bioethics department on Tuesday.
Commentary
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, fired Christine Grady, left, as the head of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Centers’ bioethics department on Tuesday. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images ; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Gives Fauci's Wife the Ax from NIH

 By Samantha Chang  April 3, 2025 at 6:00am
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has begun excising the cancer from the bloated federal health bureaucracy in a bid to make America healthy again.

On Tuesday, Kennedy fired Christine Grady — the wife of disgraced former coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci — as head of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Centers’ bioethics department, Politico reported.

Grady was reassigned to a regional office with the Indian Health Service, along with at least three of Fauci’s longtime NIH colleagues, per The Washington Times. The Indian Health Service is a low-profile, federal health program serving American Indians and Alaska natives.

The removals are part of Kennedy’s sweeping plan to restructure HHS by eliminating 10,000 jobs, which is expected to save taxpayers $1.8 billion a year.

The layoffs include 1,200 jobs at the NIH, 3,500 positions at the Food and Drug Administration, and 2,400 positions at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an X post Tuesday, Kennedy said the dramatic overhaul was necessary because despite “spending $1.9 trillion in annual costs, Americans are getting sicker every year.”

He noted that “in the past four years alone, the agency’s budget has grown by 38% — yet outcomes continue to decline.”

Kennedy said, while he sympathizes with those who have lost their jobs, “the reality is clear: what we’ve been doing isn’t working. … We must shift course. HHS needs to be recalibrated to emphasize prevention, not just sick care. “

Kennedy underscored that these changes “will not affect Medicare, Medicaid, or other essential health services.”

Predictably, Democrats and their legacy media minions are crying crocodile tears over the government layoffs while ignoring the deteriorating collective health of Americans nationwide.

Kennedy is right: Despite the billions spent supporting our bloated federal healthcare apparatus, Americans are sicker and more drug-addicted, and they suffer more mental health issues than other developed nations.

Furthermore,the U.S. coronavirus response was a tragic comedy of errors that resulted in mass hysteria, unconstitutional lockdowns, abusive business shutdowns, and tyrannical vaccine mandates.

It’s not surprising that the NIH officials Kennedy removed — such as Fauci’s wife — were rabid promoters of the botched coronavirus vaccine mandates.

During the pandemic, Kennedy — a longtime vaccine skeptic — torched Fauci for pushing the experimental Covid vaccine, the unscientific mask mandates, and the arbitrary the 6-foot social distancing rule.


Now that the fog has cleared, it’s obvious that the government response was an abject failure across the board.

There will be other crises and pandemics in the future; we cannot repeat the same destructive mistakes.

Our leaders must navigate such events without stoking mass hysteria, trampling everyone’s civil liberties, shutting down the country, and decimating the economy.

Naturally, left-wing agitators are hyperventilating at the changes the Trump administration is making to streamline the federal government.

But given these agencies’ abysmal track record at serving the public good, it stands to reason that a drastic overhaul is long overdue.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




