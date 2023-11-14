Share
RFK Jr. in Hot Water for What He Did on Airplane: 'Absolutely Disgusting'

 By Richard Moorhead  November 14, 2023 at 5:07am
Does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. need a lesson in airline etiquette?

The independent presidential candidate is drawing criticism after a questionable act aboard an American Airlines flight from Portland to Dallas earlier this month, according to TMZ.

He was photographed walking down the aisle of the aircraft — barefoot.

3 Women Arrested at Airport Over Alleged 'Ghost Bag' Operation

“RFK JR is a really strange dude,” wrote social media user @joncoopertweets, whose bio on X describes himself as a New York Democratic politician and “gay dad of five kids.”

Justin Haskins of the conservative Heartland Institute think tank spotted the member of the Kennedy dynasty on the flight, according to TMZ.

According to Haskins, the floor of the cabin was scattered with remains from in-flight snacks and other forms of debris.

Would you go completely barefoot on a plane?

“The floor is covered with food, and, like, disgusting food!” Haskins said on the podcast “Stopping Socialism TV with Justin and Donald.”

“He goes into the restroom sockless and shoeless,” Hasking said. Something I’ve literally never seen in my entire life … Absolutely disgusting, right?”

“And I’m thinking, ‘This guy is a presidential candidate!'”

The incident was enough to disqualify Kennedy as a candidate in the eyes of Haskins.

“This man needs to be removed from the race immediately,” he said.

Video: RFK Jr. Claims Woody Harrelson's Father Was Involved in JFK's Assassination

Kennedy doesn’t appear to have publicly addressed the in-flight incident.

Kennedy began his long-shot presidential candidate as a Democrat, focusing on providing an alternative to President Joe Biden and his party’s establishment.

He’s since changed his partisan affiliation to independent, and polls in the high single-digits in some 2024 election surveys.

Aside from his last name, Kennedy is probably best known as a public critic of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawyer and activist is the nephew of Democratic former President John F. Kennedy, and the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

JFK was assassinated in 1963 during his third year in the White House. RFK was assassinated in 1968 while running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Richard Moorhead
