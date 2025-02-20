RFK Jr Issues Brilliant Sex/Gender Definitions That Leave Trans Activists Basically Helpless

Newly-minted Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a statement Thursday showing his agency is fully on board President Donald Trump’s pronouncement that the federal government recognizes only two genders: male and female.

In other words, the transgender agenda is dead.

In a news release, the agency said, “[T]he U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) took action to support President Trump’s executive orders defending women and children and restoring the concept of biological truth in federal government.

“The guidance recognizes there are only two sexes: male and female. HHS will use these definitions and promote policies acknowledging that women are biologically female and men are biologically male,” the news release said.

Kennedy explained, “This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government.

“The prior administration’s policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over,” he added.

The HHS definition of gender says it is “A person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.”

The agency further broke it down, in case there was any confusion, that a female “is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs.”

BREAKING: HHS just released its updated definition of *sex* for all federal agencies, external partners, and the public: – Sex is a person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female. – Female is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with… pic.twitter.com/tDHVnHFHYv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 19, 2025

Do you approve of the new definitions Trump and RFK Jr. have handed down? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (130 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Meanwhile, a male “is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm.”

So this is what generations of Americans have rightly been taught in health education classes, and thankfully will be again.

HHS also released a video featuring former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who had her NAACP championship trophy in 2022 given to a transgender athlete — a man who said he “identified” as a woman.

Gaines has since become an outspoken advocate for only allowing biological women to compete in women’s sports.

“Thank you @Riley_Gaines_ for your courage, perseverance, and common sense. My uncle, Ted Kennedy, wrote Title IX and fought for its passage in order to recognize the importance of women’s sports. I’m grateful to President Trump for restoring America’s commitment to female athletes,” Kennedy posted on X with the video.

Thank you @Riley_Gaines_ for your courage, perseverance, and common sense. My uncle, Ted Kennedy, wrote Title IX and fought for its passage in order to recognize the importance of women’s sports. I’m grateful to President Trump for restoring America’s commitment to female… https://t.co/Izr2rTHalU — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 20, 2025

The former All-American swimmer said in the clip, “The clarity and decisiveness of this administration send a strong, clear message to women and girls across the country that we matter.”

“Courage begets courage. Thank you, President Trump and HHS, for courageously defending truth, common sense, and women,” she added.

On President’s Day earlier this week, Gaines posted a picture of Trump signing an executive order earlier this month titled, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

Happy President Day to America’s President I’ll never get over this picture 🥲 pic.twitter.com/8SxlCCgsBT — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 17, 2025

The EO cited Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which guarantees that women cannot be denied an equal opportunity to participate in sports.

Part of Title IX enforcement under the Trump administration will be taking actions against educational institutions “that deny female students an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events by requiring them, in the women’s category, to compete with or against or to appear unclothed before males.”

Trump also issued an executive order the day he took office in January titled, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

The order powerfully says, “‘Gender identity’ reflects a fully internal and subjective sense of self, disconnected from biological reality and sex and existing on an infinite continuum, that does not provide a meaningful basis for identification and cannot be recognized as a replacement for sex.”

HHS, under Kennedy, has now clearly rejected the whole gender ideology regime.

Thank God, the country is now getting back to common sense.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.