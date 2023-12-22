RFK Jr. Left Speechless by Charlie Kirk's Simple Question About Biden

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could not identify a single issue that he would agree with President Joe Biden on, despite being a lifelong Democrat from one of the most famous Democratic families in American history.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk also noted during a Thursday interview with Kennedy that, until recently, he was running for the Democratic nomination.

“So what would you agree with Biden on?” Kirk asked the candidate.

RFK Jr. took a long pause and finally responded, “I don’t know.”

“The thing that made me a Democrat, Charlie, is the traditional Democratic platform,” he explained.

“The Democrats were traditionally anti-war. They were skeptical of the military-industrial complex, of the corporate control of our democracy. They were pro-environment,” Kennedy continued.

“They were pro-women’s rights and bodily autonomy. They were skeptical of the pharmaceutical industry and the other big corporations. Those are the boxes that I would check.”

Kennedy told Kirk, “I don’t even know what President Biden believes in on those issues.”

Well, that’s an overly broad assessment.

He certainly knows that the Biden administration is about the farthest thing you can get from pro-life. So he probably agrees or mostly agrees with Biden regarding abortion.

The administration is also certainly anti-fossil fuel development and pro-electric car. Kennedy is on board with those policies as well.

Where he does differ is on the Democratic Party’s move to embrace Wall Street and multi-national corporations over the working man and woman.

Earlier in the interview, Kennedy said his main critique of Biden is that he’s not “capable of governing the country.”

“He can’t do an unscripted conversation or encounter with a voter. Even the scripted ones are falling apart,” Kennedy said. So it’s an issue of Biden’s capacity to be president.

“I don’t even know if there’s a coherent governing philosophy that he has that I would object to,” RFK Jr. added.



Kirk also asked the candidate to identify his main objections to former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy responded that Trump “got rolled” by the bureaucrats during COVID, citing the lockdowns and failure to promote treatments for the virus. This has been a consistent complaint since RFK Jr. launched his campaign in April.

To be fair, COVID was a once-in-a-century pandemic, and by the late spring of 2020 Trump was pushing hard for the country to reopen, including schools, even over Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recommendations and Democratic governors’ resistance.

RFK Jr. said Trump should have been more skeptical of bureaucratic leaders the way his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was of the military and intelligence community’s recommendations during the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962.

Trump had “very, very good instincts” but lacked the discipline needed to study up on issues and stick to his guns, Kennedy argued.

Actually, Trump defied D.C. orthodoxy on many issues, decimating the Islamic State caliphate, moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, negotiating Middle East peace deals, meeting directly with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, leaving the Paris climate accords, killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and imposing tariffs on China.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls has Kennedy garnering 15.3 percent support nationally to Trump’s 38.3 percent and Biden’s 37.3 percent.

Kennedy is certainly the “X factor” in the race. It would seem that many traditional Democrats who are not happy with the extreme woke direction their party has taken will likely cast their ballot for RFK Jr.

