If HHS Secretary and healthy food advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has his way, SNAP will stand for Soda Not Allowed Period.

On Friday, Kennedy brought his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign to West Virginia, where Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced that he will be seeking permission from the Department of Agriculture to put soda on the list of items that cannot be bought through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often referred to by its former name of food stamps, according to The Washington Post.

“Taxpayer dollars should be targeted toward nutritious foods,” Morrisey said.

Kennedy issued a full-throated request for states to copy Morrisey’s lead.

“I urge every Governor to follow West Virginia’s lead and submit a waiver to the USDA to remove soda from SNAP,” Kennedy said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

“If there’s one thing we can agree on, it should be eliminating taxpayer-funded soda subsidies for lower income kids. I look forward to inviting every Governor who submits a waiver to come celebrate with me at the White House this fall,” he said.

Waging a SNAP war on soda is opposed by Valerie Imbruce, director of the Center for Environment and Society at Washington College.

“Controlling how the poor eat is a paternalistic response to a problem that is not based in SNAP recipients’ inability to make good decisions about healthy foods, it is a problem of the price differential in choosing healthy or junk foods,” she said.

“Soda and candy are much cheaper and more calorie dense than 100 percent fruit juices or prebiotic non-artificially sweetened carbonated beverages, thanks to price supports and subsidies by the federal government to support a U.S. sugar industry,” she added.

The soda industry was also miffed, the Post noted.

RFK Jr. “I want to commend Governor Morrisey … for his courage.” “These legislators who are pushing this bill, all of them are getting calls every day from the big soda companies … and the fake food companies.” “We’re not eating food. We’re eating food-like substances.” pic.twitter.com/ncl0v8I5DG — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) March 28, 2025

“What’s unhelpful about this whole conversation is that soda is not driving obesity,” Merideth Potter, senior vice president at the American Beverage Association, the industry’s lobbying group, reacted. “We’ve become this easy punching bag.”

Seth DiStefano, of the leftist West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, said a ban on SNAP paying for soda could force shoppers out of the state and lead to store closures.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is the one who makes the call on SNAP.

“I look forward to receiving Governor Morrisey’s SNAP pilot request and will work swiftly to make certain West Virginia is equipped with the technical assistance and expertise to move forward,” Rollins said in a statement.

Calley Means, a senior adviser at the White House, said 15 governors are talking with Kennedy about removing soda from the list of products SNAP funds can buy.

“We’re not saying anyone can’t drink Coke,” Means said. “We’re saying no government subsidies for Coke.”

