Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moved one step closer to serving as the secretary of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

On a 14-13 party-line vote, the Senate Finance Committee forwarded Kennedy’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services to the full Senate.

The vote was uncertain after combative hearings last week in which Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a doctor, said he was uncertain whether he could support Kennedy, according to CBS.

On Tuesday, Cassidy noted his final position on Kennedy was achieved with some help from Vice President J.D. Vance, a former Senate colleague of Cassidy.

“I’ve had very intense conversations with Bobby and the White House over the weekend and even this morning,” Cassidy wrote on X Tuesday morning.

“I want to thank VP JD specifically for his honest counsel.

“With the serious commitments I’ve received from the administration and the opportunity to make progress on the issues we agree on like healthy foods and a pro-American agenda, I will vote yes,” he wrote.

Fox News had reported earlier that Cassidy and Kennedy spoke on Sunday.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho said Kennedy represents the change the nation needs.

“Mr. Kennedy, if confirmed, will have the opportunity to deliver much needed change to our nation’s health care system,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“He has spent his career fighting to end America’s chronic illness epidemic and has been a leading advocate for health care transparency, both for patients and for taxpayers,” he said.

Crapo said Kennedy answered more than 900 questions from panel members.

Cassidy’s concerns with Kennedy centered around Kennedy’s opposition to vaccines and the nominee’s past comments connecting vaccines and autism, according to NBC.

President Donald Trump touched on the rise in autism in a Tuesday post on Truth Social.

Trump wrote, “20 years ago, Autism in children was 1 in 10,000. NOW IT’S 1 in 34. WOW! Something’s really wrong. We need BOBBY!!! Thank You! DJT.”

NBC said that the increase in autism diagnoses from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 currently is due to changes in how autism is defined.

