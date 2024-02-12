RFK Jr. Sends 'Sincerest Apologies' to His Family Over Super Bowl Commercial

A Super Bowl ad for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew criticism from fellow Kennedy clan members, leading to an apology from RFK Jr.

The 30-second ad from American Values 2024, a super PAC that supports Kennedy, adapted a campaign advertisement used by former President John F. Kennedy in 1960, right down to the same music. JFK was the candidate’s uncle.

The ad was posted to social media.

Our momentum is growing. It’s time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country. 🇺🇸#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/6rwXW3AwAp — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

The super PAC said the ad cost $7 million, according to NBC News.

However, it went over like a lead balloon with Bobby and Mark Shriver, RFK Jr.’s cousins.

The candidate and his family have sparred in the past over his criticism of the coronavirus vaccine.

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA,” Bobby Shriver wrote in a post on X.

My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work at @ONECampaign & @RED which he opposes. — Bobby Shriver (@bobbyshriver) February 12, 2024

Mark Shriver posted his support, saying, “I agree with my brother … simple as that” — and drew some negative responses.

Then both you and your brother go down on the wrong side of history. Bobby has been a colleague and a friend for decades, and he’s going down on the right side of history. Sadly, the two of you over vaccinated pharmaceutical mouthpieces are just going down. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) February 12, 2024

I hope I do not have family members like you. — FLGibsonJr 🇺🇸 (@FLGibsonJr2) February 12, 2024

What a shame your both chose to publicly belittle a family member who is seeking to do good in the world. From those of us who know vax injured kids and adults, and who want corporate $ out of politics and the military industrial complex defunded, thank you 🙏 @RobertKennedyJr ❤️ — Mum on a mission (@BoldlyBemused) February 12, 2024

RFK Jr. tried to smoothe over feelings.

“Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain,” he said in a post responding to his cousin.

“The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my sincerest apologies. God bless you,” Kennedy wrote.

Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

He repeated that message in a direct post.

“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain,” Kennedy said. “The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you.”

I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

According to NBC News, RFK Jr. is currently only on the presidential ballot in Utah.

