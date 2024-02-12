Share
RFK Jr. Sends 'Sincerest Apologies' to His Family Over Super Bowl Commercial

 By Jack Davis  February 12, 2024
A Super Bowl ad for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew criticism from fellow Kennedy clan members, leading to an apology from RFK Jr.

The 30-second ad from American Values 2024, a super PAC that supports Kennedy, adapted a campaign advertisement used by former President John F. Kennedy in 1960, right down to the same music. JFK was the candidate’s uncle.

The ad was posted to social media.

The super PAC said the ad cost $7 million, according to NBC News.

However, it went over like a lead balloon with Bobby and Mark Shriver, RFK Jr.’s cousins.

The candidate and his family have sparred in the past over his criticism of the coronavirus vaccine.

Did you watch the Super Bowl?

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA,” Bobby Shriver wrote in a post on X.

Mark Shriver posted his support, saying, “I agree with my brother … simple as that” — and drew some negative responses.

RFK Jr. tried to smoothe over feelings.

“Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain,” he said in a post responding to his cousin.

“The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my sincerest apologies. God bless you,” Kennedy wrote.

He repeated that message in a direct post.

“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain,” Kennedy said. “The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you.”

According to NBC News, RFK Jr. is currently only on the presidential ballot in Utah.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
