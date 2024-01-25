Texas has found another ally in its mission to secure its borders from a now years-long invasion of illegal immigrants: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As the crisis at the nation’s southern border entered its fourth year this month, officials in the Lone Star State took matters into their own hands by erecting barriers on its border with Mexico.

The barriers included razor wire that is intended to dissuade people who have no legal right to enter the country from simply walking in.

On Wednesday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a letter that made it clear the state has every right to protect its sovereign territory and its people from the invasion of foreign nationals.

Soon, other GOP governors pledged their support to Abbott and embattled Texas citizens.

On Thursday afternoon, 25 of them issued a joint statement backing “Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense.”

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border,” they said. “We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally.”

Kennedy — an independent candidate for president — joined them Thursday in calling for President Joe Biden and his administration to back down and secure the border.

“Texas is right,” RFK Jr. wrote on X in response to Abbott’s letter. “Biden’s failure to secure the border leaves states no choice but to take matters into their own hands.”

“As President, I will end this humanitarian crisis once and for all,” Kennedy added. “I will secure the border and destroy the business model of the drug cartels.”

He concluded, “A country without borders is not a country at all.”

Texas is right. Biden’s failure to secure the border leaves states no choice but to take matters into their own hands. As President, I will end this humanitarian crisis once and for all. I will secure the border and destroy the business model of the drug cartels. A country… https://t.co/TbuHx9ghUE — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 25, 2024

Abbott had accused the federal government of breaking its compact with the states by failing to allow them to protect themselves from invasion.

He argued Texas has a constitutional right to secure its border.

My statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense. pic.twitter.com/seNFZdmujP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

This week, a legal effort by the White House to fight Texas’ use of razor wire at the border succeeded.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision Monday allowing federal agents to remove the wiring.

As of Thursday, there were no reports of any of the razor wire having been removed.

Meanwhile, a video shared online showed Texas National Guard troops laying more of it near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas.

NEW: Texas Military doubling down by installing more razor wire and anti-climb fencing in Shelby Park. This coming after SCOTUS ruling that allows border patrol agents to cut through the razor wire. Texas officials have seized control of Shelby Park – we have not seen BP agents… pic.twitter.com/6PPOXtAwJE — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 23, 2024

Texas’ immediate neighbors to the north, northeast and east quickly announced they were backing Abbott in his decision to stare down the federal government over the issue of unchecked illegal immigration.

The governors of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana each pledged to back their neighbor — as had the governors of more than a dozen other states by Thursday afternoon, Townhall reported.

