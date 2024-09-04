RFK Jr. Slams Kamala Harris, Says We Need a President 'Who Can Put Together an English Sentence'

Despite his ringing endorsement of former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hasn’t left the political arena.

While he could have made a one-time appearance with Trump, then proceeded to take his ball and go home, the once-presidential hopeful is still speaking about the stakes of the election and how truly awful the Democratic ticket is for November.

And he should be lauded for that.

During his appearance on News Nation’s “Cuomo,” with host Chris Cuomo, on Tuesday, Kennedy gave a further explanation as to why he — a lifelong Democrat with quite a recognizable last name — was now supporting the Republican ticket.

While he could have spoken about the Democratic Party, as a whole, in how radically it has changed since the time of his father or his uncle, Kennedy chose to focus his comments specifically on the Democrat nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

RFK Jr. tells Chris Cuomo he doesn’t believe Kamala Harris is worthy enough to be President: “I had no way to grow and our polling was showing that if I stayed in the race, vice president Harris would win, and I did not want that outcome. I don’t think that vice president Harris… pic.twitter.com/k8dFHxHRmd — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) September 4, 2024

Cuomo asked why Kennedy did not, “stay neutral and command the attention of both sides as long as you could for the duration of this campaign?”

After he gave an explanation for why he chose to drop out of the election given his chances looked bleak for victory in November, Kennedy gave his honest opinion on Harris’ lack of ability for the executive office.

“I think we need to have a president who can give an interview, who can articulate a vision,” Kennedy began.

Kennedy then targeted Harris’ frequent word salads, mockingly saying the American people need a president, “who can put together an English sentence, who can articulate and defend her policies and her record, and who can engage in a debate and regular debates [and] unscripted appearances.”

His criticisms of Harris are a reminder of the real tragedy Democrats now face in a Harris campaign.

President Joe Biden was ousted as the Democrat nominee — among many reasons — for his failing health and inability to speak coherently and articulate policy.

In choosing Harris, Democrats hoped to have a well-spoken, energetic, younger candidate.

They hoped she would succeed where Biden failed.

Instead, they got a younger version of Biden who stumbles over herself just as much as the incumbent has been.

Clearly, Trump is by no means the reincarnation of William Shakespeare in terms of elegance.

Yet, his brand carries him far as his debate victory over Biden was so overwhelming the Democrats abandoned the president’s reelection bid.

Where Trump gives interview after interview, tough question after tough question, Harris has given one brief interview to CNN’s Dana Bash where she visibly squirmed at softball questions while saying nothing of substance.

It’s not hard to see why Kennedy chose Trump.

