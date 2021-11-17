Share
RFK Jr. Tells Carlson: All of Bill of Rights Violated During Pandemic, Except 2nd Amendment

 By Randy DeSoto  November 17, 2021 at 3:53pm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, argued that the whole of the Bill of Rights, except the Second Amendment, has been violated over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s happened in this country over the last year is kind of this bizarre imposition of totalitarian controls, the deconstruction of the Constitution,” Kennedy told Tucker Carlson on the Fox News host’s program “Tucker Carlson Today.”

“The rise of censorship, the rise of the suppression of religious freedoms, of property rights, closing a million businesses without just compensation or due process, the abolition of jury trials, which are guaranteed by the Sixth and Seventh Amendment for any vaccine company that hurts you, all of these — and the rise of a kind of track-and-trace surveillance state has been troubling to people, both Democrats and Republicans,” said Kennedy, a lawyer and son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.


Kennedy was on Carlson’s show to discuss his new book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.”

He contended that in just one year, nearly all of the rights codified by the founders were taken away.

“During that first year, we literally got rid of every amendment to the Constitution except the Second Amendment,” he said.

Kennedy highlighted that dissenting views from the establishment coronavirus orthodoxy — which are ostensibly protected by the First Amendment — have been shut down by Big Tech giants like Facebook and YouTube.

“Anybody who wanted to criticize the government they got rid of. That’s why we had the Revolution — so that we could criticize the government. And we put that first, and yet it’s gone,” he said.

Kennedy took particular aim at how the free exercise of religion was limited during the pandemic.

Do you think constitutional freedoms were violated during the pandemic?

“They closed every church in this country for a year. … By the way, without any hearing, without showing any science, without notice-and-comment rulemaking, no discussion, no debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kennedy noted, liquor stores remained open as “essential businesses.”

“Now, I have no problem with … keeping the liquor stores open, but the liquor stores are not in the Constitution. The churches are,” he said.

Kennedy went on to explain that shutting down businesses around the country “without due process or just compensation” is a “violation of the Constitution.” The Fifth Amendment says that no person shall be “deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

“It was government by diktat,” Kennedy said.

He argued that fear was the main tool employed by the government to ensure compliance.

“We have to love our freedom more than we fear a germ. We have to,” Kennedy said. “Even if this was the deadly disease that they say it is, there’s worse things than death.”

“We’re lucky that there was a whole generation of Americans in 1776 who said, ‘It would be better to die than to not have these rights written down.’ And they gave us that. They gave us that gift of that Bill of Rights,” he continued.

Kennedy concluded, “Our kids deserve to have the same Bill of Rights that our parents gave us. And people need — whatever their fears are, they need to put those aside and demand that we get those things back.”

