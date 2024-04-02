CNN’s Erin Burnett recently interviewed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. about his race opponents in the 2024 presidential election, but Kennedy’s honesty drove many Biden supporters out of their minds.

They took to X like wildfire. And in their fury, showed just how hypocritical they are when it comes to the First Amendment — sorta like their leader. Biden only believes in Freedom of Speech when it works to his advantage.

Critics of Burnett chastised her for allowing Kennedy to continue sharing his opinions, especially when the topic came up regarding which president, Biden or Trump, had been the greatest threat to democracy, free speech, and the American people. Kennedy argued Biden.

“A moment ago you said you essentially see Trump and Biden as the same, different issues. But do you really believe that? When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that that is an equal evil to Biden?” Burnett asked Kennedy.

“Listen, I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy. And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech or censor his opponent,” Kennedy responded.

“The greatest threat to democracy is not someone who questions election returns,” he continued, “but a president of the United States who will use the power of his office to force the social media companies — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter — to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRA, the sites, the NIH to censor his political critics as implied for the first, first president in history, to use his power over the Secret Service to deny Secret Service protection to one of his political opponents [Kennedy]. For political reasons, he’s weaponizing a federal agency. Those are really critical threats.”

Burnett didn’t acknowledge Kennedy’s point, instead bringing it back to Trump: “Donald Trump, of course, tried to overturn a free and fair election. … How is that not a threat to democracy?”

Kennedy admitted he thought it was, but “the question was who is a worse threat to democracy?”

“I’m not going to answer that question, but I can argue that President Biden has because the First Amendment, Erin, is the most important,” Kennedy said.

Later in the interview, Burnett attempted to diminish Kennedy by sharing footage of Kennedy family members reprimanding him for running and calling him crazy.







Whether you agree with Kennedy or not in his views about politics, his run for presidency, the economy, historical accountings or Big Pharma, what can’t be argued is his intelligence and fearlessness. Kennedy is highly intelligent, and he doesn’t care about what others think because he understands the game that he is in.

It is for this that he holds an appeal and is able to rise above the noise and pull from both of his opponents: Trump and Biden. This is also what makes him dangerous and why the Biden supporters went so ballistic when Kennedy told Burnett in their interview that, in his opinion it could be argued, Biden, over Trump, was the larger “threat to democracy.”

His words left those in the Biden camp scrambling on X.

One comment on X stated, “Good grief. CNN just gave RFK Jr. a national platform & threw easy, softball questions at home with no pushback when he answered with lies & conspiracy theories. They should’ve cut the interview, but they didn’t. CNN continues failing its viewers & our democracy.”

Good grief. CNN just gave RFK Jr. a national platform & threw easy, softball questions at home with no pushback when he answered with lies & conspiracy theories. They should’ve cut the interview, but they didn’t. CNN continues failing its viewers & our democracy. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 1, 2024

Another prominent leftist tried to twist Kennedy’s words to mean that he was actually working for Trump.

“Holy crap. RFK Jr. just tried to argue on CNN that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump is. This is further proof that RFK Jr. is in this race to help Trump get elected. He’s making points that are absurd to assist MAGA. Do not support him.”

Holy crap. RFK Jr. just tried to argue on CNN that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump is. This is further proof that RFK Jr. is in this race to help Trump get elected. He’s making points that are absurd to assist MAGA. Do not support him.pic.twitter.com/f8jZz2dPLh — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 2, 2024

“This guy is outta his damn mind,” a Tennessee election commissioner, Chris Jackson, wrote.

This guy is outta his damn mind. CNN: “When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that is equal to Biden?” RFK JR: “Biden is much worse threat to democracy.. President Biden is the first president history that has used the federal… pic.twitter.com/CPMusck2Ep — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 2, 2024

Cries of panic came from the left as Kennedy refused to let up. I’m certain all these Biden lackies could see are votes being thrown towards Trump or pulled from Biden.

With Biden and his supporters, freedom of speech exists on a sliding scale. Mincing words is no longer optional, lest we hand over the right to use any at all.

