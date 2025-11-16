'RFK Legacy' Doc Film by Oliver Stone Draws Nexus Between JFK's and RFK's Assassinations

The new Oliver Stone documentary film “RFK: Legacy,” distributed by Angel Studios, takes viewers on a journey through some of the most powerful moments in Robert F. Kennedy’s life as the nation commemorates his birth 100 years ago.
Stone is the executive producer and appears in the movie, which his son Sean Stone directed. The production suggests a deep state connection between the assassinations of RFK and his brother, President John F. Kennedy.
“RFK: Legacy” moves back and forth between the high points of Robert Kennedy’s political career and the achievements of his son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as an environmental lawyer and in the political arena.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
