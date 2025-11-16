'RFK Legacy' Doc Film by Oliver Stone Draws Nexus Between JFK's and RFK's Assassinations

The new Oliver Stone documentary film “RFK: Legacy,” distributed by Angel Studios, takes viewers on a journey through some of the most powerful moments in Robert F. Kennedy’s life as the nation commemorates his birth 100 years ago.

Stone is the executive producer and appears in the movie, which his son Sean Stone directed. The production suggests a deep state connection between the assassinations of RFK and his brother, President John F. Kennedy.

“RFK: Legacy” moves back and forth between the high points of Robert Kennedy’s political career and the achievements of his son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as an environmental lawyer and in the political arena.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.