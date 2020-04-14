'RHOC' Star Kara Keough's Son Dies During Childbirth

When we lose someone we love, it can be hard to find comfort in anything that used to bring us joy. The world is a little smaller, a little more tired and a lot less inviting.

Christians often turn to promises in the Bible to get them through trials and tribulations, and they find peace in the words that have endured from generation to generation.

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kara Keough posted a verse, John 16:20, to her Instagram account on Tuesday due to sad circumstances.

She wrote: “And Jesus said, ‘Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.'”

Keough’s recent Instagram posts were full of expectation as the family of three prepared to bloom into a family of four.

“Our last family trip as a trio,” she shared on Feb. 17.

“[I]t was spent laughing with friends, wandering around holding hands, and snuggling each other with ‘family hugs’ in bed after sleeping in (but before Banana Walnut Pancakes).”

“Decker is so excited that our little family is growing next month, but I sure am having a hard time imagining this sweet time with just her approaching its retirement. Everyone tells me my heart won’t give up any of the space currently held by Kyle & Decker, that it will just grow beyond its current volume to allow for the love of one more… and I know it’s going to prove true.”

“But d— does my heart and soul (and belly) feel full all the way up to the very brim right now. How lucky am I? I can’t wait to meet the next love of my life. See you soon, Baby M.”

The last happy post on her account was from March, and then there was silence.

On Tuesday, she broke that silence with some tragic news.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am,” she posted. “Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection).”

“During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Despite the harrowing loss of their baby boy, the family made the decision to donate his organs so that other precious little ones might have a chance at life. The grieving mother wrote a piece about her son for the organ procurement team to read.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them,” she wrote. “May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero.”

“May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Condolences have poured in, and many have voiced their love and intent to pray for the family as they go through this difficult time.

